OMAHA, Neb. -- Northern Iowa poured in 48 second-half points and overwhelmed Nebraska-Omaha 81-45 in a women's college basketball game Tuesday night.
The Panthers (6-3), who snapped a three-game losing streak, led just 33-28 at halftime before outscoring the Mavericks (4-7) 28-10 in the third period to blow the game open.
UNI did most of its damage attacking the basket. The Panthers had 42 points in the paint and shot 65.7 percent from inside the 3-point arc (23 of 25). UNI also made 20 of 22 free throws.
Defensively, the Panthers forced 26 Nebraska-Omaha turnovers and held the Mavericks to 29.8 percent shooting overall and just 3 of 21 from behind the arc.
UNI had four players score in double figures. Karli Rucker had 19 points, Kristina Cavey 11 and Bre Gunnels and Rose Simon-Ressler 10 each. Cavey also led the Panthers with seven rebounds while Megan Maahs' stat line showed eight points, four rebounds, three blocks, four steals and two assists.
