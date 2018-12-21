CEDAR FALLS -- Karli Rucker hit the game's first basket and Northern Iowa never trailed Friday as the Panthers routed Omaha 79-50 in college women's basketball action at the McLeod Center.
UNI (7-5) built a 17-11 first-quarter lead and after UNO pulled within 19-14 early in the second period, the Panthers went on a 15-2 run to break the game open.
Leading 34-20 at halftime, UNI put the Mavericks away with a 45-point second half.
The Panthers shot 48.5 percent overall and had 23 assists while holding Omaha (5-7) to 33 percent shooting and just 2 of 18 from 3-point range.
Individually, six players scored at least eight points for UNI. Taylor Hagen led the way with 15 while Rucker finished with 11 points, four steals and four assists. Ellie Howell Bre Gunnels' seven rebounds topped the Panthers who had five players with at least five boards.
UNI returns to action Dec. 29 with a 1 p.m. game at Kansas State before beginning Missouri Valley Conference play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.