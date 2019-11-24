CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa women’s basketball coach Tanya Warren’s first substitution Sunday afternoon was a line change of five players entering the court from the bench.
UNI kept minutes throughout its top 10 players fairly even as the Panthers remaining perfect with a dominant 78-53 victory over Northwest Missouri State inside the McLeod Center.
Starting wing Rose Simon-Ressler doubled her season high with 14 points and reserve guard Kristina Cavey added 12 for a UNI team (5-0) that placed 10 different players into the scoring column. Six different Panthers combined to knock down 9 of 22 shots from 3-point range.
Northwest Missouri State (3-3) was paced by guard Kendy Eaton’s 27 points. The Bearcats hit nine 3-pointers at a 47 percent success rate, but finished with 23 turnovers compared to UNI’s 13.
UNI made its first five shots, including three 3-pointers and a traditional three-point play, to jump out to a 14-0 lead. Kam Finley became the Panthers’ fourth player to connect from distance when her step-back 3 extended the edge to 24-5, before Northwest closed the opening quarter on a 7-0 run.
Northwest cut its deficit to six before Karli Rucker and Cavey recorded steals and layups to trigger a stretch of six consecutive Bearcat turnovers that allowed UNI to push its advantage back to double figures by halftime.
UNI pushed its lead to 20 when Cynthia Wolf became the fifth of six Panthers to eventually connect from 3-point range in the third quarter.
The Panthers finished with a 41-29 rebounding advantage and outscored Northwest in the paint, 36-16.
