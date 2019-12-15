CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa has led throughout the first half of this afternoon’s women’s basketball game with IUPUI, and holds a 32-28 lead at intermission.
Playing inside the McLeod Center for the first time in nearly a month, UNI leads despite making just 12 of 31 (38.7 percent) of its field goal attempts. The Panthers (6-3) hold a 7-3 turnover advantage over IUPUI (4-5) while also limiting the Jaguars to 37.9 percent shooting from the field.
Reserve guard Kristina Cavey leads UNI with eight points. Starters Megan Maahs and Karli Rucker have each scored six for the Panthers.
Center Macee Williams’ 11 points lead IUPUI.
UNI reserve center Cynthia Wolf disrupted passing lanes with three consecutive steals leading to baskets before Rose Simon-Ressler recorded a steal, drove and dished to Rucker for a layup during a 9-2 run that allowed the Panthers to take control early, 17-9.
IUPUI knocked down a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers to make it a one-possession game before Rucker found Wolf for a layup to end the half.
