{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Northern Iowa got defensive stops at key times and held off Missouri 78-73 in women’s college basketball action Wednesday night.

It was the Panthers’ first win over Missouri in seven meetings and the program’s first victory over an SEC opponent since UNI defeated Arkansas in 2001.

Karli Rucker had 21 points to lead the Panthers, who are 3-0 for the first time in 15 seasons. Megan Maahs added 18 points, six assists and four rebounds and Kam Finley chipped in 10 points.

Overall, UNI shot 41.8 percent for the game and hit 15 of 42 shots from 3-point range (35.7 percent). Missouri (1-2) made 47.1 percent overall, knocked down 10 of 20 from distance and had a 15-7 advantage in points from the free throw line.

However, the Panther defense forced 17 turnovers with seven steals and blocked four shots and UNI held a 36-33 rebounding advantage in a game that was close most of the way. UNI’s largest lead was 10 points in the opening half, while Missouri never led by more than four points. UNI led 23-20 after the first period, 40-37 at halftime and 62-61 after three quarters.

Rucker hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Panthers a 73-58 lead with 4:59 remaining and nailed down the victory by holding the Tigers without a field goal over the final 3:51.

UNI 78, Missouri 73

UNI (3-0) — Rucker 7-15 1-2 21, Kroeger 2-10 0-0 6, Gunnels 1-2 2-2 5, Simon-Ressler 2-5 0-0 5, Maahs 6-8 4-4 18, Finley 4-11 0-0 10, Wolf 2-4 0-0 4, Cavey 2-6 0-0 4, Hillyard 0-1 0-0 0, Gerrits 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 28-67 7-8 78.

MISSOURI (1-2) — Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Schuchts 2-2 0-0 4, Roundtree 4-5 1-1 12, Smith 8-14 1-4 19, Chavis 2-4 0-0 6, Green 0-0 2-2 2, Troup 0-1 0-0 0, Blackwell 3-11 2-7 9, Frank 3-9 9-10 17, Garner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 15-24 73.

N. Iowa 23 17 22 16 — 78

Missouri 20 17 24 12 — 73

3-point goals — UNI 15-42 (Rucker 6-10, Kroeger 2-10, Gunnels 1-2, Simon-Ressler 1-2, Maahs 2-2, Finley 2-9, Wolf 0-1, Cavey 0-2, Hillyard 0-1, Gerrits 1-3), Missouri 10-20 (Brown 0-2, Roundtree 3-3, Smith 2-4, Chavis 2-3, Troup 0-1, Blackwell 1-3, Frank 2-4). Rebounds — UNI 36 (Gunnels 5, Hillyard 5), Missouri 33 (Smith 7). Assists — UNI 17 (Maahs 6), Missouri 12 (Chavis 3). Turnovers — UNI 10 (Wolf 3), Missouri 16 (Chavis 4). Blocks — UNI 4 (Cavey 2), Missouri 1 (Schuchts). Steals — UNI 7 (Gunnels 2, Maahs 2, Cavey 2), Missouri 5 (Chavis 2). Total fouls — UNI 19, Missouri 13. Fouled out — none. Att. — 3,029.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments