MOLINE, Ill. – During a season in which nothing has come easy, the University of Northern Iowa secured a thrilling 66-63 win over Southern Illinois Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
UNI (20-11) has secured its third 20-win season in the last four years. The Panthers advance to the semifinal round of the MVC tournament for the fifth consecutive season where they’ll meet No. 2 seed Missouri State, 4 p.m. Saturday.
Point guard Karli Rucker led UNI with 18 points, Abby Gerrits finished with 17 and senior center Taylor Hagen tallied 16, including a go-ahead layup with 17 seconds remaining.
SIU had a chance following Hagen’s basket. Abby Brockmeyer's jumper inside the elbow missed off the back and front rim before Heidi Hillyard secured the rebound and hit both free throws. The Salukis then missed a pair of 3-pointers in the final 3.6 seconds as UNI prevailed.
This story will be updated.
