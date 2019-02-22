CEDAR FALLS – Sometimes basketball teams in the rearview mirror are closer than they appear.
After turning Indiana State into a blue speck early in the second half, the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team found itself being tailgated by the Sycamores down the stretch of Friday night’s game inside the McLeod Center.
UNI scored the final 16 points of the first half and extended its run to 22 in the second before holding off Indiana State, 71-63, in front of 1,381 fans.
Stretches of brilliant play were mixed with possessions in which UNI’s youth surfaced. Senior Ellie Howell and redshirt junior Rose Simon-Ressler remain out with injuries within a team that has already lost three other players for the season.
“It’s going to be like that,” UNI coach Tanya Warren said. “We’ve got a lot of experience and a lot of points sitting in street clothes. … It doesn’t say in the win column, pretty or ugly. It just says, W, and we’re going to take them any way we can get them at this point.”
UNI’s 22-point run was complete with lockdown defense and fluid offense from the final five minutes of the second quarter through the first two of the third.
Starting point guard Karli Rucker triggered the surge with a 3-pointer off Mikaela Morgan’s assist. Her understudy, true freshman Alyssa Iverson, added a jumper and 3-pointer, while Taylor Hagen made all four of her free throw attempts and tallied six points during scoring spree.
“We were just being aggressive on offense and finding the open person,” Rucker said. “We were knocking down shots.”
Sitting on the bench during a portion of the run, Rucker noticed Iverson taking charge. The freshman finished with seven points in nine minutes of court time.
“She’s just kept at it and kept working,” Rucker said of Iverson, who missed the first half of this rookie season with injury. “I think she really stepped up and made some big shots tonight. She’s stepped up in a leadership role a little bit here and is communicating more.”
Hagen, Rucker and sophomore Bre Gunnels led UNI with 11 points apiece. All nine available Panthers reached the scoring column, and six different players knocked down one 3-pointer. The Panthers shot 23 of 51 (45.1 percent) from the field and made 19 of 22 free throws off a 25-10 foul advantage.
Hagen added a team-high six rebounds, Rucker tallied seven assists and Gunnels had two blocks and two steals.
“It has tripled since I came here,” Gunnels said, addressing her growing confidence in the first year as a rotation regular. “With coach always on me, I know if a coach is on you there’s something there.
“When I get the ball, I’m looking to score. I didn’t do that last year or coming into this year.”
This win was far from perfect for a UNI team (16-9, 9-4 Missouri Valley Conference) that sits a game and a half up on fourth-place Illinois State and Bradley in the standings. There were too many UNI turnovers (19) and offensive rebounds surrendered (20).
Ty Battle, daughter of former Illinois standout Kenny Battle, guided the Sycamores with a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds.
An Indiana State team (11-14, 5-9) that traveled with just eight players shot 5 of 27 (18.5 percent) from the field in the first half.
“We were terrific first half defensively, and then I thought we left our defense in the locker room second half,” Warren said. “I thought we got lax and let them get into a rhythm.”
A UNI lead that stood at 25 points, 41-16, early in the third quarter was cut to seven after a nine-point Sycamore run with 3:54 remaining in the fourth stanza.
ISU’s Tamara Lee later knocked down a 3-pointer as part of her 18-point game to trim the deficit to six. Gunnels then recorded a timely steal and made a layup with contact on the other end with 1:12 to play. The visitors were unable to get any closer than six points from that point forward.
While this ebb-and-flow game left room for growth, the variety of UNI players that made contributions is something that Warren hopes her team can build upon.
“For this team to finish as high as we can finish, and try to make some noise in postseason play, that’s what we’re going to need,” Warren said. “We’ve talked about it all year long. We have to have balance.”
