CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa’s defense buckled down and the Panthers sped past Valparaiso in the third quarter en route to a 71-52 women’s basketball victory tonight inside the McLeod Center.

UNI (9-6, 2-1 Missouri Valley) was tied with Valparaiso (4-10, 0-2) at 34 after Nicole Johanson knocked down a jumper to start the second half. Mikaela Morgan answered with a 3-pointer and the Panthers scored 21 consecutive points over an 8-minute, 45-second stretch to take a 55-34 lead.

Morgan led UNI 15 points and point guard Karli Rucker added 14.

A Valparaiso team that exploited UNI’s defense for 23 first-quarter points, making seven of its first 10 shots from the field with four 3-points, went just 1-of-10 from the field with two shot clock violations and nine total turnovers in the third quarter.

The Crusaders recovered with a 12-2 run as UNI’s offense with cold in the fourth quarter and cut the deficit to 57-46. A spirited Valparaiso comeback bid hit a snag when leading scorer Addison Stoller fouled out with 13 points and 5:43 remaining.

Reserve Kam Finley ended then helped UNI regain control with a steal and layup followed by a basket off the drive as she scored eight of her 10 points down the stretch, adding a steal and block on defense in 21 minutes of court time.

