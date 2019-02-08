CHICAGO -- Northern Iowa saw a 19-point fourth-quarter lead dwindle to six, but the Panthers hung on Friday for a 71-65 Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball win at Loyola.
UNI (14-8 overall, 7-3 MVC) used a 15-2 run in the second quarter to turn a 24-20 deficit into a 35-26 lead and took a 40-32 edge to halftime.
The Panthers stretched it to 57-43 by the end of the third quarter and to 63-44 on a Karli Rucker layup with 7 minutes, 22 seconds remaining.
The Ramblers (10-11, 4-6) charged back with the help of some poor UNI free throw shooting. The Panthers made just 12 of 21 for the game, but got two big ones from Abby Gerrits with :47 left and two more from Mikaela Morgan with :18 remaining that sealed the win.
Morgan led UNI with 14 points, Cynthia Wolf added 13, Taylor Hagen had 11 and Rucker and Nicole Kroeger finished with 10 each. Rucker also ran down 10 rebounds.
UNI plays at Valparaiso at 11 a.m. Sunday.
