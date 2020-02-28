College women's basketball: UNI falls at Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. – Valparaiso used a 10-2 run to start the fourth quarter as the Crusaders topped Northern Iowa, 72-69, Friday in a Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball game.

UNI led 22-18 after one quarter and 39-35 at halftime. Karli Rucker scored a team-high 20 points as she closed in on 1,000 career points. Rucker is 16 points short of that mark and will have an attempt to reach it Sunday at Loyola.