You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
College women's basketball: UNI falls at Valparaiso
0 comments
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

College women's basketball: UNI falls at Valparaiso

{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, Ind. – Valparaiso used a 10-2 run to start the fourth quarter as the Crusaders topped Northern Iowa, 72-69, Friday in a Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball game.

The Panthers (16-11 overall, 8-8 MVC) had a last-second 3-point attempt to tie the game deflected.

UNI led 22-18 after one quarter and 39-35 at halftime. Karli Rucker scored a team-high 20 points as she closed in on 1,000 career points. Rucker is 16 points short of that mark and will have an attempt to reach it Sunday at Loyola.

Bre Gunnels scored 11 and Megan Maahs added 10 for the Panthers.

UNI logo 2014

Valparaiso 72, No. Iowa 59

NORTHERN IOWA (16-11, 8-8) – Bre Gunnels 3-5 4-5 11, Megan Maahs 2-2 6-6 10, Karli Rucker 10-17 0-0 20, Nicole Kroeger 0-5 0-0 0, Kam Finley 6-12 1-3 15, Rose Simon-Ressler 1-5 1-2 3, Abby Gerrits 1-3 0-0 3, Cynthia Wolf 3-3 1-1 7, Heidi Hillyard 0-0 0-0 0, Kristina Cavey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 13-17 69.

VALPARAISO (16-10, 8-7) – Addison Stoller 1-4 2-4 4, Caitlin Morrison 4-7 1-1 10, Shay Frederick 8-16 5-6 22, Carie Weinman 6-6 1-2 14, Grace Hales 3-7 2-4 10, Ilysse Pitts 3-6 0-0 7, Ella Ellenson 1-3 0-0 2, Grace White 0-4 3-4 3. Totals 26-53 14-21 72.

Northern Iowa;22;17;15;15  --  69

Valparaiso;18;17;19;18  --  72

3-point goals – UNI 4-17 (Gunnels 1-2, Rucker 0-2, Kroeger 0-4, Finley 2-6, Simon-Ressler 0-2, Gerrits 1-1). VU 6-18 (Morrison 1-3, Frederick 1-3, Weinman 1-1, Hales 2-4, Pitts 1-2, Ellenson 0-1, White 0-4). Rebounds – UNI 29 (Maahs 8). VU 26 (Morrison 7). Assists – UNI 15 (Simon-Ressler 4). VU 15 (Frederick 4, Pitts 4). Turnovers – UNI 20 (Maahs, Rucker, Simon-Ressler 3). VU 16 (Pitts 7). Total fouls – UNI 19, Valparaiso 19. Fouled out – Stoller).  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News