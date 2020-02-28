College women's basketball: UNI falls at Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. – Valparaiso used a 10-2 run to start the fourth quarter as the Crusaders topped Northern Iowa, 72-69, Friday in a Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball game.
The Panthers (16-11 overall, 8-8 MVC) had a last-second 3-point attempt to tie the game deflected.
UNI led 22-18 after one quarter and 39-35 at halftime. Karli Rucker scored a team-high 20 points as she closed in on 1,000 career points. Rucker is 16 points short of that mark and will have an attempt to reach it Sunday at Loyola.
Bre Gunnels scored 11 and Megan Maahs added 10 for the Panthers.
Valparaiso 72, No. Iowa 59
NORTHERN IOWA (16-11, 8-8) – Bre Gunnels 3-5 4-5 11, Megan Maahs 2-2 6-6 10, Karli Rucker 10-17 0-0 20, Nicole Kroeger 0-5 0-0 0, Kam Finley 6-12 1-3 15, Rose Simon-Ressler 1-5 1-2 3, Abby Gerrits 1-3 0-0 3, Cynthia Wolf 3-3 1-1 7, Heidi Hillyard 0-0 0-0 0, Kristina Cavey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 13-17 69.
VALPARAISO (16-10, 8-7) – Addison Stoller 1-4 2-4 4, Caitlin Morrison 4-7 1-1 10, Shay Frederick 8-16 5-6 22, Carie Weinman 6-6 1-2 14, Grace Hales 3-7 2-4 10, Ilysse Pitts 3-6 0-0 7, Ella Ellenson 1-3 0-0 2, Grace White 0-4 3-4 3. Totals 26-53 14-21 72.
Northern Iowa;22;17;15;15 -- 69
Valparaiso;18;17;19;18 -- 72
3-point goals – UNI 4-17 (Gunnels 1-2, Rucker 0-2, Kroeger 0-4, Finley 2-6, Simon-Ressler 0-2, Gerrits 1-1). VU 6-18 (Morrison 1-3, Frederick 1-3, Weinman 1-1, Hales 2-4, Pitts 1-2, Ellenson 0-1, White 0-4). Rebounds – UNI 29 (Maahs 8). VU 26 (Morrison 7). Assists – UNI 15 (Simon-Ressler 4). VU 15 (Frederick 4, Pitts 4). Turnovers – UNI 20 (Maahs, Rucker, Simon-Ressler 3). VU 16 (Pitts 7). Total fouls – UNI 19, Valparaiso 19. Fouled out – Stoller).
