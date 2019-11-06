CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa women’s basketball coach Tanya Warren often reminds her team that every season is a marathon, not a sprint.
That’s the big picture. Sprinter Usain Bolt would have had a tough time keeping up with point guard Karli Rucker and the Panthers during Wednesday night’s season-opener.
Rucker finished with an efficient 22 points and six assists, leading UNI to a rout of North Dakota State, 95-63, inside the McLeod Center.
“Just being aggressive from the start,” Rucker responded, when asked about the key to unlocking her team’s offense. “Me being aggressive then opens up the passing game. And then other people being aggressive opens up the shots for me. Feeding off each other, we really executed today.”
This marked the most points UNI has scored in regulation since Tanya Warren’s first NCAA Tournament team reached 99 against Evansville on Jan. 9, 2010. The Panthers’ 13th-year head coach challenged her players to be more efficient entering this new season. She liked what she saw, beginning with Wednesday’s pregame shootaround.
UNI’s 16 assists were part of a 29 of 59 shooting effort from the field -- including 10 of 17 from 3-point range. The Panthers added makes on 27 of 32 free-throw attempts.
“When you look at the different pieces that we have, there’s no reason why we can’t be a more efficient team than we’ve been in the past,” Warren said. “I thought they were tremendous today, and it started with their focus in shootaround. Their shootaround was probably the best it’s been since I’ve been here.”
A junior running the most important position within UNI’s offensive system that features numerous sets, Rucker knocked down her first six shots from the field, including three 3-pointers, and added a 7 of 8 clip from the charity stripe. Her lone miss in 25 minutes of court time came on a 3-point attempt with seven minutes remaining in the game.
Sophomore reserve Kam Finley made sure there was little dropoff when Rucker rested. Finley added 13 points and four assists versus one turnover to lead the Panthers’ second unit in just 17 minutes of court time.
“We always preach the bench has to come in, and we have to just keep that tempo and momentum up. That’s something we did tonight,” Finley said, after UNI tallied 42 bench points with all 11 Panthers that saw the court reaching the scoring column.
It was an impressive start for Finley, who missed the second half of her freshman season due to injury.
“Being out, you really learn a lot,” Finley said. “I was really able to know what I needed to do next season. I was able to work on a lot of things during the offseason when I got back, so I was pretty confident coming back in and figuring out what I needed to do to really help out the team this year.”
In addition to UNI’s offensive success, the Panthers tallied seven steals. Bre Gunnels and Megan Maahs added two blocks apiece, and UNI excelled in transition with a 17-0 advantage in fast-break points.
This successful showing came without starter Abby Gerrits. Warren anticipates she’ll be back for Saturday’s trip to Wichita State after missing the game due to illness.
“We did a really good job of setting screens, reading screens, making the extra pass, driving, kicking, having our hands and feet ready,” Warren said. “I just thought our execution was very good.”
