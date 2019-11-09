WICHITA, Kan. — Northern Iowa’s defense swarmed Wichita State in the second half as the Panthers posted a 61-50 women’s basketball road win Saturday.
UNI (2-0) held the Shockers (0-1) to just 22 second-half points on 33 percent shooting, including 0-for-7 from 3-point range.
After the opening period ended in a 15-15 tie, Wichita State surged to a 28-24 halftime lead. UNI outscored the Shockers 18-11 in the third period to take the lead, but it was just 42-41 with 8 minutes to play.
Karli Rucker’s 3-point basket started a run of seven straight Panther points for a 49-41 lead that stood until the 4:35 mark, but Wichita State got no closer than eight points over the final 3 1/2 minutes.
Rucker finished with 18 points to lead UNI while Megan Maahs and Kam Finley added 11 each. Bre Gunnels had eight rebounds and Maahs seven.
UNI turned the ball over 27 times and shot just 39.6 percent overall, including 5-for-22 from 3-point range (22.7 percent), but had a 44-31 rebounding advantage. Wichita State had 17 turnovers and shot 30 percent overall and 8.3 percent (1-for-12) from the 3-point line.
UNI 61, Wichita St. 50
UNI (2-0) — Rucker 5-12 7-8 18, Maahs 3-5 4-4 11, Gunnelks 1-3 2-2 4, Kroeger 1-4 0-0 2, Simon-Ressler 0-2 0-0 0, Finley 4-11 2-2 11, Gerrits 2-3 0-0 6, Wolf 1-1 2-2 4, Cafey 1-3 1-2 3, Morgan 1-1 0-0 2, Hillyard 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 18-20 61.
WICHITA ST. (0-1) — Colbert 6-11 0-3 12, Brewer 4-13 3-7 11, Bastin 4-13 0-0 9, Bremaud 0-4 6-6 6, Prince 1-2 2-4 4, Smith 1-6 0-2 2, Reid 1-5 0-0 2, McCarty 0-4 2-2 2, Henderson 1-2 0-0 0, Hampton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 13-24 50.
N. Iowa 15 9 18 19 — 61
Wichita St. 15 13 11 11 — 50
3-point goals — UNI 5-22 (Rucker 1-5, Maahs 1-1, Gunnels 0-2, Kroeger 0-3, Simon-Ressler 0-1, Finley 1-5, Gerrits 2-2, Cavey 0-1, Hillyard 0-2, Wichita St. (1-12 (Brewer 0-4, Bastin 1-3, Bremaud 0-2, Smith 0-2, McCarty 0-1). Rebounds — UNI 44 (Gunnels 8), Wichita St. 31 (Prince 6). Assists — UNI 9 (Rucker 2, Finley 2), Wichita St. 6 (Bremaud 2, Reid 2). Turnovers — UNI 27 (Rucker 6), Wichiga St. 17 (Brewer 3, Prince 3). Total fouls — UNI 22, Wichita St. 21. Fouled out — Bastin. Att. — 1,829.
