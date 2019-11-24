CEDAR FALLS — Rose Simon-Ressler and Kristina Cavey are a pair of graduate school students who understand the attention to detail it takes to find success.
On the basketball court, they’re part of a cohesive Northern Iowa program that appears to be working toward a master’s degree in chemistry.
No matter what combination of players UNI coach Tanya Warren has turned to this season, she’s found consistent production. Warren’s first substitution Sunday afternoon was a line change of five players entering from the bench.
UNI didn’t have a single starter play 20 minutes during a dominant, 78-53 win over Northwest Missouri State inside the McLeod Center.
Starting wing Simon-Ressler doubled her season high with 14 points, and Cavey, a grad transfer from Fresno State, added 12 points for a UNI team (5-0) that has placed nine different players into the scoring column during each of the first five contests. Six different Panthers combined to knock down 9 of 22 shots from 3-point range on this afternoon.
“Any night anyone can have a really big game, anyone can have some big plays,” Simon-Ressler said. “That’s just something that we’re going to strive to keep.”
Simon-Ressler opened with a 3-pointer for a UNI team that hit its first five shots, including three 3-pointers and a traditional three-point play, to jump out a 14-0 lead that was extended to 24-5.
Paced by guard Kendey Eaton’s game-high 27 points, Northwest (3-3) cut the deficit to six in the opening half. Karli Rucker and Cavey responded with steals and layups that triggered a stretch of six consecutive Bearcat turnovers and allowed UNI to push its advantage back to double figures by halftime.
“At one point we kind of held back a little bit,” Simon-Ressler said. “I think we’ve got to stay aggressive throughout. With the balance on our team, you don’t need to take any plays off because there’s always someone coming in for you.”
While Northwest hit nine 3-pointers at a 47-percent success rate, the Bearcats finished with 23 turnovers compared to UNI’s 13.
“I liked how we came out to start the third quarter,” Warren said. “I thought we did a good job of taking away the 3-point line and defending the basketball one-on-one. It allowed us to get a couple steals and some separation.”
Cavey says this year’s UNI team features more depth than any of her previous teams. Megan Maahs, Nicole Kroeger and Cynthia Wolf each added eight points. Bre Gunnels matched Maahs with a game-high seven rebounds and Wolf with a team-high two blocked shots.
“The intensity that everyone brings, it’s just a very well put together unit,” Cavey said. “She (Warren) utilizes every player in a very unique way, where I don’t think I’ve experienced that before. She knows what to do with each person and is able allow us to prosper.”
UNI now turns its focus to a pair of weekend challenges in Las Vegas. The Panthers will play Alabama on Friday and Ohio State on Saturday as part of the South Point Shootout.
UNI 78, NW Mo. St. 53
NW Mo. St. Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Rau 20 1-4 1-1 5 1 4 3
Stillman 28 0-2 1-2 4 1 4 1
Haggard 32 4-12 0-0 1 2 4 12
Eaton 10-25 4-4 2 1 2 27
Schlosser 38 1-2 0-0 5 2 2 3
Green 19 2-2 0-0 3 0 3 5
Horn 16 0-0 0-0 4 0 1 0
Hayward 17 1-4 0-0 1 0 3 2
Team 4
Totals 200 19-51 6-7 29 7 23 53
UNI Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Gunnels 18 1-4 3-4 7 2 1 6
Maahs 18 2-6 4-5 7 0 3 8
Rucker 19 2-10 0-0 2 4 0 4
Kroeger 14 3-3 0-0 1 1 0 8
Simon-Ressler 16 6-8 0-0 2 1 0 14
Finley 21 2-9 2-4 3 1 2 7
Wolf 22 3-5 0-2 5 1 1 8
Cavey 19 5-6 2-3 5 0 1 12
Hillyard 14 0-1 0-0 1 0 0 0
Gerrits 22 2-6 2-2 1 0 1 7
Morgan 8 1-2 0-0 0 0 1 2
Barney 7 1-3 0-0 2 1 0 2
Team 5
Totals 200 28-63 13-20 41 11 10 78
NW Missouri St. 12 16 14 11 – 53
N. Iowa 24 17 19 18 – 78
3-point goals – NWMS 9-19 (Rau 0-1, Stillman 0-2, Haggard 4-8, Eaton 3-6, Schlosser 1-1, Green 1-1), UNI 9-22 (Gunnels 1-3, Maahs 0-2, Rucker 0-2, Kroeger 2-2, Simon-Ressler 2-2, Finley 1-5, Wolf 2-2, Hillyard 0-1, Gerrits 1-3). Blocks – NWMS 7 (Schlosser, Horn 2), UNI 7 (Wolf 2). Turnovers – NWMS 23 (Schlosser 6), UNI 13 (five at 2). Steals – NWMS 8 (Schlosser 3), UNI 10 (Wolf 3).
