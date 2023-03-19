LINCOLN, Neb — Northern Iowa came up short in the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, falling to Nebraska, 77-57.

An uncharacteristically poor shooting performance from the perimeter and a minus-10 rebounding margin spelled the end for Panthers.

With the loss, the Panthers’ season comes to an end at 23-10.

Sophomore guard Emerson Green said the Panthers "played their butts off" during the game and was thankful for one final contest with her teammates.

"We have so much to be proud of," Green said. "There are so many teams that would pray to be in this position and be so lucky...Our team has been through so much--on and off the court. We have been through a lot."

After falling behind 6-2 in the first three minutes of the contest, the Panthers rode a 9-0 run into the lead. Sophomore guard Maya McDermott hit a pair of three-pointers while Green added one of her own during the run.

Nebraska took the momentum back over the final 4:24 of the first quarter, outscoring UNI 10-6 to cut the UNI advantage to 17-16 after one quarter of action.

After going 6-of-12 from the field in the first quarter, the Panthers’ offense went cold, going 4-of-12 over the first seven minutes of the second quarter and shooting 33.3% for the entire frame. As UNI floundered on the offensive end, the Huskers surged ahead and took a 38-29 lead into the halftime break.

Things went from bad to worse for UNI in the second half as the Panthers went 11-of-30 from the field and 3-of-15 from the perimeter. Nebraska outscored UNI 39-28 in the second half to take home a 77-57 win and advance to the round of 16.

McDermott led UNI with 19 points. Green added 11 points and forward Grace Boffeli added 10 points and nine boards.

Nebraska 77, Northern Iowa 57 Northern Iowa (23-10) – McDermott 8-14 0-0 19, Green 4-10 0-0 11, Finley 0-5 1-2 1, Heittola 2-7 3-4, Boffeli 5-9 0-1 10, Morgan 0-2 0-0 0, Goebel 2-4 0-0 4, Wharton 0-2 0-0 0, Laube 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 22-57 4-7 57. Nebraska (18-14) – Shelley 5-14 3-4 16, Haiby 2-6 0-0 5, Bourne 6-12 3-5 17, Markowski 4-11 3-3 11, Krull 3-9 3-4 10, Hake 2-5 1-1, Moriarty 3-4 0-0 8, Stewart 1-3 0-0 2, Coley 1-1 0-0 2, Mendelson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 10-28 77. UNI;17;12;14;14 – 57 NEB;16;22;23;16 – 77 3-Point Goals - UNI 9-29 (McDermott 3-5, Green 3-7, Finley 0-3, Heittola 2-5, Boffeli 0-1, Morgan 0-2, Wharton 0-2, Laube 1-4), Nebraska 10-28 (Shelley 3-9, Haiby 1-1, Bourne 2-5, Markowski 0-2, Krull 1-4, Hake 1-3, Moriarty 2-3, Stewart 0-1). Rebounds - UNI 34 (Boffeli 9), Nebraska 44 (Bourne 11). Assists - UNI 10 (McDermott, Green, Goebel 2), Nebraska 18 (Shelley 7). Turnovers - UNI 13 (Green 3), Nebraska 7 (Shelley 3). Total fouls – UNI 18, Nebraska 11. Fouled out – none.