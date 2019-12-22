AMES — It’ll be a family affair in Hilton Coliseum today.
The Iowa State women’s basketball team hosts UNI at 5 p.m. and a mini family reunion will break out.
Bill Fennelly is Iowa State’s coach and he’s assisted by his son Billy — that’s nothing new. But Steven Fennelly, another one of Bill’s sons, is an assistant coach for UNI head coach Tanya Warren.
“If I had it my way, we wouldn’t be playing them,” Bill said. “Someone is going to be a little more happy at Christmas time in my family than the other one.”
Steven spent two years as Iowa State’s video coordinator from 2011-13 when he was a graduate student at Iowa State. After that, he spent three seasons at Cal State Fullerton as an assistant coach and then one season at Idaho as an assistant before he became an assistant for Warren in 2017.
“It’s really hard but I’m really proud of him,” Fennelly said. “He’s done a great job. He loves working for coach Warren, he loves Cedar Falls. Selfishly — except for the game on Sunday — I’m glad he’s there because he’s working with and for good people. And he’s close to home, so I get to see my two grandkids a lot more than I would’ve when he was in Idaho or California.
“It’s a weird deal. There aren’t a lot of places in the country where it’s dad and two sons all in the same line of work and, unfortunately, we have to play against each other. It is what it is, but the biggest thing is I’m happy he’s in a really good spot and he’s happy and he’s enjoying what he’s doing.”
Part of the reason Steven is probably enjoying his time in Cedar Falls, besides the fact he likes the people and the place, is because of the success the Panthers are having this season.
UNI throttled Iowa 88-66 and Iowa beat Iowa State 75-69.
“They played Iowa great,” Iowa State forward Ashley Joens said. “We know they’re going to come hard and ready to go. So we have to match that and come out ready and play hard.”
You have free articles remaining.
UNI also beat Missouri, which was an NCAATtournament team last season, 78-73.
But the Panthers aren’t without their blemishes. UNI lost to Alabama 87-77 and Iowa State beat Alabama 75-66.
The third and final common opponent between Iowa State and UNI this season is North Dakota State, which both teams beat handily.
Because both teams are in-state programs and because there are family ties involved, there isn’t much the teams don’t know about each other.
“With UNI, you have to manage how they’re going to guard you,” Fennelly said. “There are certain players on our team that it’ll feel like the whole team is guarding them and there will be certain players they won’t guard at all.”
Joens will get the bulk of the attention from the UNI defense. She’s averaging 24.4 points per game. The next closest Iowa State player is Kristin Scott, who is averaging 13.1 points per game.
UNI doesn’t mind slowing the game down and making its opponents grind it out.
“They do a lot of switching and they dictate the tempo of the game,” Fennelly said. “They run a lot of sets on offense and they like to play games in the 50s. If you get behind or not taking advantage of opportunities, you’re in trouble.
“The big question is will we be more excited to play at 5 p.m. or more excited at 7:30 to go home for Christmas? We’ll see how that goes.”
