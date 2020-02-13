College women's basketball: Sycamores down Panthers, 65-63

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Indiana State used a fourth-quarter rally to win its second Missouri Valley Conference game of the season with a 65-63 over Northern Iowa Thursday in women’s basketball action.
UNI turned the ball over 21 times and a shot at the buzzer was offline as the Panthers dropped to 14-9 overall and 6-6 in the Valley.
UNI led 17-8 after one quarter, 29-26 at halftime and 48-42 after three as the Panthers led by as much 12 with 6:16 left in the third.
Indiana State got 24 points and nine boards from Jamyra McChristine and the Sycamores (4-20, 2-10) forced two Panther turnovers in the final 22 seconds to help secure the win.
UNI had four players reach double figures led by Megan Maahs with 15 points and eight rebounds.
UNI returns to action Saturday at Evansville in a 1 p.m. tipoff.
Indiana St 65, UNI 63
NORTHERN IOWA (14-9, 6-6) – Gunnells 3-6 3-3 10, Maahs 5-6 4-6 15, Rucker 5-13 3-6 14, Kroeger 1-4 0-0 3, Gerrits 5-9 1-2 13, Hillyard 0-2 0-0 0, Wolf 1-3 0-0 2, Finley 0-2 0-0 0, Simon-Ressler 1-2 0-0 3, Cavey 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 22-50 12-19 63.
INDIANA STATE (4-20, 2-10) – McChristine 10-16 4-5 24, Mayo 6-10 1-2 14, Pitzer 2-7 0-0 5, Hunter 2-8 0-0 4, Williams 5-10 3-5 14, Dean 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Elder 2-5 0-0 4, Folks 0-3 0-0 0, RObben 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 8-12 65.
Northern Iowa;17;12;19;15 -- 63
Indiana State;8;18;16;23 – 65
3-point goals – UNI 7-24 (Gunnels 1-3, Maahs 1-1, Rucker 1-5, Kroeger 1-4, Gerrits 2-6, Hillyard 0-1, Wolf 0-1, Finley 0-1, Simons-Ressler 1-2). ISU 3-10 (Mayo 1-1, Pitzer 1-3, Hunter 0-2, Williams 1-3, Elder 0-1). Rebounds – UNI 40 (Maahs 8). ISU 27 (McChristine 9). Assists – UNI 15 (Gunnels 4). ISU 15 (Williams 4). Steals – UNI 1 (Maahs). ISU 9 (Four with two). Turnovers – UNI 21 (Rucker 6). ISU 8 (Four with two). Total fouls – UNI 13, Indiana St. 15. Fouled out – None.
