LAS VEGAS — Northern Iowa struggled to make baskets Saturday night against Ohio State as the Buckeyes defeated the Panthers 64-46 in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.
Ohio State (4-3) started the game with layups on its first three possessions in a sign of things to come and went on to dominate the opening quarter.
UNI (5-2) made just one of its first 12 field goal attempts and only 3 of 17 in the period while Ohio State continued to get high-percentage shots in the lane on the way to a 22-9 lead at the quarter break. Of the Buckeyes' 22 points, the first 16 were scored from the paint.
The Panthers' defense tightened up in the second period, limiting Ohio State to just 12 more points, but the UNI offense continued to misfire. The Panthers went 3-for-17 from the field again over that 10-minute stretch and failed to score for the final 4:43 of the half as they fell behind 34-16.
You have free articles remaining.
Ohio State shot 51.7 percent for the half compared to UNI's 17.6 percent, which included a 1-for-14 success rate from 3-point range.
The Panthers' offense didn't heat up much in the second half with another field goal drought of 4 1/2 minutes. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes stretched their advantage to 21 points with 2:13 left in the third quarter before UNI scored the final five points to make it a 48-30 game with 10 minutes left.
Kam Finley and Abbi Gerrits hit 3-pointers late in the fourth period as the Panthers got within 55-46, but UNI had too big a deficit to overcome.
For the game, the Panthers shot 23 percent overall and 27.6 percent from 3-point range (8 of 29) while committing 20 turnovers. They were outscored in the paint 42-8. Finley was UNI's only player to score in double figures with 16 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.