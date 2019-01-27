TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Northern Iowa dominated inside and turned back Indiana State 71-51 Sunday in a Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball matchup.
The Panthers (12-7, 5-2) outscored the Sycamores 44-24 in the paint, connected on 54 percent of their shots and held a 39-24 rebounding advantage.
UNI used an 11-2 first-quarter run to grab control. Indiana State got within 42-34 in the third quarter, but the Panthers regained control and then closed the game on a 12-2 run.
Taylor Hagen hit 8 of 10 shots and had 18 points and six rebounds for the Panthers. Karli Rucker added 14 points, Mikaela Morgan 13 and Bre Gunnels grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Panthers return home to the McLeod Center to host Southern Illinois Friday and Missouri State Sunday.
