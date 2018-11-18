DEKALB, Ill. -- Northern Illinois broke to a 9-0 lead and cruised past Northern Iowa 70-59 Sunday in a college women's basketball matchup.
The Huskies (2-1) led 17-4 after an opening period that saw UNI hit just 2 of 16 field goal attempts. Northern Illinois stretched its lead to as large as 19 points early in the second quarter.
The Panthers whittled the deficit to nine by halftime and again in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get any closer.
UNI (1-2) shot 34 percent for the game and just 23 percent from 3-point range (7 of 31). Karli Rucker had 22 points and Taylor Hagen 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.