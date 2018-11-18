Try 1 month for 99¢

DEKALB, Ill. -- Northern Illinois broke to a 9-0 lead and cruised past Northern Iowa 70-59 Sunday in a college women's basketball matchup.

The Huskies (2-1) led 17-4 after an opening period that saw UNI hit just 2 of 16 field goal attempts. Northern Illinois stretched its lead to as large as 19 points early in the second quarter.

The Panthers whittled the deficit to nine by halftime and again in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get any closer.

UNI (1-2) shot 34 percent for the game and just 23 percent from 3-point range (7 of 31). Karli Rucker had 22 points and Taylor Hagen 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers.

