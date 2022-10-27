College Women’s Basketball: New look Panthers ready for 2022-23 season

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team will look different when the Panthers hit the court for the first time against Cornell College, Tuesday.

Last season, UNI posted a 23-11 record, fell just short in the Missouri Valley Conference Championship and advanced to the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

However, as the Panthers take the floor on Tuesday, they will do so without three starters from last season. Representing 60% of starts and 39.8% of minutes played, Bre Gunnels, Karli Rucker and Nicole Kroeger graduated following the end of the 2021-22 campaign, leaving a massive hole in the Panthers lineup.

Despite the lost talent and production, UNI head coach Tanya Warren said no one just count out the Panthers.

“We are going to look a little different,” Warren said. “But, we are still going to get after some people. I have been very pleased with the competitiveness.”

Sporting a smaller roster than usual—12 players rather than 14—Warren said she expects each member of the team to have the opportunity to contribute.

She also described preseason practices with three teams going head-to-head as ‘very, very competitive.’

“We are expecting everybody on our roster to be able to come in and contribute,” Warren said. “We are excited about where this team has the possibility to go…We are going to be able to go to our bench and there not be any drop off. I will probably do something that I have not done in the past and that is go to our bench early and often. So, that we can try and keep some kids fresher.”

This season, the Panthers will look to sophomore forward Grace Boffeli as a key building block on both ends of the floor. A 2021-22 MVC All-Conference Honorable Mention, the North Scott product returns after averaging 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while starting 26 contests.

“We will be led by Grace Boffeli,” Warren said. “[She] does a terrific job for us, has really expanded her game as she is now shooting the three with consistency. G-Bo just plays hard. You are not going to out-work that kid.”

Warren added that Boffeli will serve as the top option in the Panthers offense this season.

According to Boffeli, UNI revamped its offense this offseason and spent the majority of their time over the summer getting comfortable with the new style of play.

“We all know that we lost three major people last year,” Boffeli said. “This season is going to be a completely new season. It is way different. We have a new offense. We have a completely new way to score. Our pace is different…Instead of running so many plays, it is more a motion and what you see is open—your read—instead of this set play and you got to score out of that.”

In the backcourt, Warren, to the surprise of few, tabbed Maya McDermott as the new floor general for the Panthers after the departure of four-time All-MVC guard Karli Rucker.

An MVC All-Freshman Team member in 2020-21, McDermott saw time in each of her first two seasons in Cedar Falls.

“Maya has gotten stronger—as small as she is,” Warren said. “She shoots the ball extremely well…What makes Maya so, so very good is her ability to make those around her better. She is a great passer, a great facilitator. If we can get Maya to talk consistently, at that position—I think our point guards in our program speak for themselves—she has a chance to be every bit as everyone who has come through this program.”

Warren also mentioned sophomore guard Emerson Green as a player she expects to be a big time contributor in the backcourt after a strong offseason.

“She has really changed her body,” Warren said. “She is very lean. She is running very well, she is rebounding, she is defending, she is shooting the three well and she is very good off the bounce. [She] has done a really good job of improving her midrange game which makes her really hard to guard.”

According to Green, this offseason she worked on becoming ‘physically, mentally and spiritually fit’ while taking a couple pages out her older brother and former UNI men’s basketball star A.J. Green to help augment her game.

“That means getting in the weight room,” Green said. “Working on being in better shape, knowing that we lost three really good girls…and then, being able to score in multiple ways whether that is around the rim, pull up j or shooting the three. That is something I learned a lot from my brother. He always told me coming in, ‘You cannot just be able to shoot the three. You have to score in other ways.’ That is something I worked on this summer.”

Alongside Boffeli in the front court, UNI will feature senior center Cynthia Wolf who looks to take on a larger role for the Panthers after averaging 19.4 minutes per game off the bench.

According to Warren, Wolf also projects as one of the top options in the offense.

“Cynthia Wolf has gotten stronger in the weight room,” Warren said. “That was something that we emphasized. [She] has had really good offseason and really good start to the season practice-wise. If she can stay healthy, she really has a chance to do some special things this season.”

Returning to round out the projected starting lineup, senior guard Kam Finley averaged the most points of any returning player from last season and started 29 contests for UNI.

“The thing with Kam is Kam has to be able to stay healthy,” Warren said. “She can play multiple positions for us. She can play the point…She shoots the three well. She can get to the rim and she is guarding well.”

In the absence of Gunnels, Rucker and Kroeger, Finley said she has taken on a larger role as a leader in addition to her versatility on the court.

Finley added that the team started to gel together on and off the court heading into the season and expects that to be a “huge benefit” this season.

“We have a lot of new faces,” Finley said. “We have those new faces, but we also have familiar faces. When we come together, you do not know who is new. We all just mesh together. We all play really well together.”