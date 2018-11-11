MILWAUKEE -- Northern Iowa's defense had no answers for Marquette Sunday as the Golden Eagles raced to a 102-61 women's basketball victory in the second round of the Preseason WNIT.
Marquette (3-0), which is averaging nearly 100 points per game, shot 57 percent overall and 53 percent (9-for-17) from 3-point range with six players in double figures.
The Golden Eagles bolted to a 30-12 first-quarter lead and led 50-30 at halftime.
Ellie Howell led UNI (1-1) with 15 points while Abby Gerrits and Bre Gunnels had 12 apiece. The Panthers shot 32 percent overall and were 15 of 48 from 3-point range.
UNI plays at Northern Illinois at 2 p.m. Sunday.
