CEDAR FALLS -- Megan Maahs flexed her arms after scoring on an offensive rebound and drawing contact midway through the fourth quarter Tuesday night.
Wearing her emotions on her sleeves, UNI's all-conference center sparked life into a once stagnant offense in the second half of a 65-55 win over former Missouri Valley Conference rival Creighton, entertaining a McLeod Center crowd of 1,146.
Maahs finished with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, guard Ellie Howell added 15 points and forward Heidi Hillyard scored nine in 15 quality minutes off the bench for a UNI team that leveled its record to 2-2.
UNI survived an ugly first half against Creighton (1-3) in which the Panthers went an 11-minute, 41-second stretch without a field goal, but still entered the locker room with a manageable 23-20 deficit. The two teams combined to shoot 1-for-17 from 3-point range in the opening two quarters with 19 turnovers and three assists.
"I said we all have a happy place," UNI coach Tanya Warren said, revealing her halftime message. "Find yours and take yourself back to wherever that place is, and just relax and play. It's a really simple game when you relax and play."
Maahs -- who appeared hesitant early before beating double teams with quick post moves in the second half -- took that advice to heart. She scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds over the final two quarters.
"I just went back to my foundation that I built up to get to this point today, and I just took a deep breath and relaxed," Maahs said. "I think our team really did the same thing."
Maahs quickly changed UNI's trajectory in the second half by either scoring or assisting on 14 of the first 16 points, including nine during an 11-0 go-ahead run. She scored quickly inside on the first possession before finding a cutting Rose Simon-Ressler for a layup, adding a basket off a spinning post move and dishing to a wide open Abby Gerrits for a 3-pointer in the corner after the defense collapsed.
"Credit goes to my teammates," Maahs said. "They were getting me the ball when I was open and talking to me on that double team. I think we just all came together."
Maahs wasn't the only post player who provided timely baskets on this night.
Hillyard knocked down her first 3-pointer after Creighton cut its deficit to 37-33 in a third quarter. Maahs then delivered a 3-pointer before adding her emphatic traditional three-point play during a nine point fourth-quarter run that extended UNI's lead from six to 15.
"She definitely gives our whole team energy, and really her run just made everyone else start hitting shots too," UNI senior forward Taylor Hagen said, addressing Maahs' impact.
Hagen and Hillyard, who led UNI with three offensive rebounds, are a pair of key veteran frontcourt reserves that have provided the Panthers with stability in recent games.
"That's what we need, the consistency from our bench, especially our upperclassmen," Warren said.
While UNI's offense jumped from 20 first-half points to 42 in second half, defense carried the team throughout this victory. Audrey Faber, who leads Creighton with 22.3 points a game, was held to 10 points which matched the Bluejays' team high. Faber also turned the ball over five times against UNI's pressure.
"I don't think there's any question our defense kept us in the game, especially the first half," Warren said. "We had to team defend Faber and make her work for everything. We wanted to mix it up, switch and trap, run people at her."
