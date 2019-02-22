CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team closed the first half on a 16-0 run to take a 35-16 lead into intermission over Indiana State tonight inside the McLeod Center.
True freshman reserve point guard Alyssa Iverson has made all three of her field goal attempts, including a 3-pointer during the closing run, and leads UNI with seven points.
The Panthers (15-9, 8-4) have received scoring contributions from eight different players. Starting point guard Karli Rucker started the 16-point run with a 3-pointer off a Mikaela Morgan assist as part of her six points. Taylor Hagen has knocked down all four of her free throw attempts and has six points of her own for a UNI team that is 9-9 from the line.
An Indiana State team (11-13, 5-8) that only traveled with eight players to Cedar Falls, held an early 8-1 rebounding advantage and led 8-5 before a pair of Morgan free throws and Iverson layup off a spin move allowed UNI to close the first quarter with a lead.
Indiana State has shot just 5 of 27 (18.5 percent) from the field. Each team has struggled to take care of the ball. The Sycamores have 11 turnovers and UNI 10.
