AMES – The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team went on a 16-0 run in the fourth quarter as the Panthers stormed past Iowa State Sunday at Hilton Coliseum, 71-63.

The victory completed a season sweep of Iowa and Iowa State as UNI, who beat Iowa, 88-66 on Nov. 17, swept the Hawkeyes and Cyclones for the first time since the 1974-75 season.

Additionally, it gave the Panthers (8-3) their third win over a Power Five Conference foe as they also beat Missouri on Nov. 13.

Sunday, Iowa State (7-3) controlled the early action and led 19-15 after the first quarter. It was 25-19, when sophomore Kam Finley hit back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game, and UNI led 33-32 when Nicole Kroeger hit a 3-pointer with 2 minutes and 17 seconds left to halftime as the Panthers led at the break, 38-34.

The Cyclones surged into the lead early in the third quarter and led on a buzzer-beater to end the quarter, 49-47. That lead was extended to 55-47 with 8:29 left in the game to cap off a 11-0 Cyclone run.

But UNI had the answer. Kristina Cavey, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds, scored six-straight points, and then Karli Rucker, who led all scorers with 25 points, scored eight-consecutive points.

Rucker scored 14 of her 25 in the fourth quarter.

A Megan Maahs bucket closed out the run as the Panthers went from trailing by eight to leading 63-55 with 2:37 to play.

UNI extended its lead to 10, 67-57, but the Cyclones rallied and pulled to within, 67-63, but that was as close as ISU would get.

The Panthers won several statistical battles as they out-rebounded the Cyclones, 42-36, including 16 offensive rebounds. UNI also forced 21 ISU turnovers and had 11 steals.

The Panther bench out-scored the Cyclone bench, 35-7.

Ashley Joens led ISU with 22 points, while Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw had 12 and Adriana Camber 10.

The victory was UNI’s first in Ames, and the eight non-conference wins are the most in program history. The Panthers return to action on Jan. 3 at in-state rival Drake in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

