College Women’s Basketball: Fouls, turnovers doom UNI against Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Northern Iowa could not overcome 25 personal fouls and 20 turnovers as the Panthers finished their non-conference schedule with an 88-74 loss to No. 12 Iowa.

While UNI’s foul trouble led to 31 free throw attempts for Iowa, UNI head coach Tanya Warren felt UNI’s 20 turnovers did more damage to the Panthers odds.

“We have to eliminate some live ball turnovers,” Warren said. “That will help this team get better…You cannot have 20 turnovers and most of those were live ball…That stuff adds up.”

Warren added that she felt the Panthers played ‘extremely well’ outside of their turnover and foul issues.

Despite the Panthers struggles, the teams looked evenly-matched through the first two minutes of action as they battled out to a 7-7 tie. However, after UNI grabbed a 10-7 lead, the Hawkeyes responded with a 5-0 run to jump out to a 14-10 lead.

The resilient Panthers created a first half precedent by responding to the Hawkeyes’ run with a run of their own. Maya McDermott connected on a three-pointer out of a timeout. On the next possession, McDermott turned down hill off a Grace Boffeli screen and took back the lead, 15-14, with 2:40 remaining in the quarter.

UNI maintained its lead to the end of the quarter thanks to an Emerson Green block on a Caitlin Clark jumper on the final Iowa possession of the quarter.

In the first two minutes of the second quarter, the Panthers grew their lead to a 25-20 advantage, but a Clark three-pointer three minutes into the frame sparked the Hawkeyes offense.

Iowa surged ahead 31-25 with an 11-0 run, which included three-pointers from Clark, Molly Davis and Gabbie Marshall.

McDermott put a stop to the run with a coast-to-coast layup off a Davis missed three-pointer. Just over 10 seconds later, Ryley Goebel cut the Iowa lead to two points on a fastbreak sprung by a Green steal.

With 2:41 left in the first half, Clark again ignited the Iowa offense with a pair of free throws on consecutive possessions. Monika Czinano converted on a three-point play to give the Hawkeyes a 41-32 lead.

UNI managed to score eight points in the final two minutes to trim the Iowa lead to 46-39 at the break.

Iowa tore the game wide open in the third quarter as the Panthers struggled with foul trouble, committing eight in the first 4:29 of the quarter.

Iowa got to the free throw line for 14 attempts, hitting 13 as the Hawkeyes outscored UNI 23-17 to take a 13-point 69-56 lead into the final quarter of action.

Heading into the fourth quarter, four Panthers found themselves with three or more fouls on their ledger.

Perhaps the greatest beneficiary of the Panthers foul trouble was Clark who scored six of her eight third quarter points at the line.

Trailing big to start the fourth quarter, UNI managed a heavy counter-punch with a 7-2 run to open the final quarter.

Trailing 71-66, UNI looked to cut the Iowa lead to a single possession, but an offensive foul on Boffeli wiped away a three-pointer from Green.

“I thought we had a chance,” Warren said. “We did not do what we needed to do to take care of the basketball.”

The sequence proved pivotally detrimental for the Panthers momentum as Iowa outscored UNI 17-8 over the final six minutes of the contest to come away with the 88-74 win.

A quartet of Panthers scored in double figures as Boffeli led UNI with 16 points. McDermott, Green and Finley added 15, 11 and 10, respectively.

The Panthers also managed to secure an advantage on the glass as UNI outrebounded Iowa 42-35 including 14 offensive rebounds. Boffeli said she felt the edge on the boards showed UNI’s mentality in taking on the Hawkeyes.

“We did not back down,” Boffeli said. “Iowa is a really good team. Our mentality was really good. We just worked hard, played hard. We did not care that they were ranked in the country.”

For Iowa, Clark managed another strong outing with 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists, but shot just 30% from the field. Monika Czinano added 22 points and six rebounds.

Iowa’s dynamic duo impressed Warren as she heaped praise on the Hawkeyes despite also feeling pleased with the way her team defended Clark.

“The chemistry that (Clark) and Czinano have—I have been doing this a long time and I do not that I have seen two that have the chemistry that those two have,” Warren said. “It is special.”

Iowa 88, Northern Iowa 74 NORTHERN IOWA (5-4, 0-0) – Grace Boffeli 6-11 4-4 16, Cynthia Wolf 2-3 0-0 6, Maya McDermott 5-15 4-4 15, Emerson Green 5-9 0-0 11, Kam Finley 4-10 1-2 10, Cailyn Morgan 0-5 0-0 0, Ryley Goebel 1-2 0-0 0, Taryn Wharton 0-1 1-2, Kayba Laube 2-6 0-0 6, Rachael Heittola 2-4 2-4 7. Totals 27-66 12-16 74. No. 12 IOWA (9-3, 2-0) – McKenna Warnock 3-10 2-2 9, Monika Czinano 6-14 10-11 22, Kate Martin 4-8 0-0 9, Caitlin 6-17 13-14 26, Gabbie Marshall 3-7 0-0 8, Molly Davis 1-2 0-0 3, Addison O’Grady 1-1 1-2 3, Hannah Stuelke 2-2 0-0 4, Sydney Affolter 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 27-62 28-31 88. UNI;19;20;17;18 – 74 IOWA;18;28;23;19 – 88 3-point goals – UNI 8-30 (McDermott 1-4, Green 1-4, Finley 1-6, Wolf 2-2, Boffeli 0-1, Morgan 0-4, Wharton 0-1, Laube 2-6, Heittola 1-2), Iowa 6-22 (Warnock 1-5, Martin 1-2, Clark 1-7, Marshall 2-6, Davis 1-2). Rebounds – UNI 42 (Wolf 8), Iowa 35 (Clark 8). Assists – UNI 9 (McDermott 3), Iowa 21 (Clark 7). Turnovers – UNI 20 (Four tied with 3), Iowa 11 (Czinano, Davis 3). Total fouls – UNI 25, Iowa 14. Fouled out – Green.

Iowa 88, Northern Iowa 74

NORTHERN IOWA (5-4, 0-0) – Grace Boffeli 6-11 4-4 16, Cynthia Wolf 2-3 0-0 6, Maya McDermott 5-15 4-4 15, Emerson Green 5-9 0-0 11, Kam Finley 4-10 1-2 10, Cailyn Morgan 0-5 0-0 0, Ryley Goebel 1-2 0-0 0, Taryn Wharton 0-1 1-2, Kayba Laube 2-6 0-0 6, Rachael Heittola 2-4 2-4 7. Totals 27-66 12-16 74.

No. 12 IOWA (9-3, 2-0) – McKenna Warnock 3-10 2-2 9, Monika Czinano 6-14 10-11 22, Kate Martin 4-8 0-0 9, Caitlin 6-17 13-14 26, Gabbie Marshall 3-7 0-0 8, Molly Davis 1-2 0-0 3, Addison O’Grady 1-1 1-2 3, Hannah Stuelke 2-2 0-0 4, Sydney Affolter 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 27-62 28-31 88.

UNI 19 20 17 18 – 74

IOWA 18 28 23 19 – 88

3-point goals – UNI 8-30 (McDermott 1-4, Green 1-4, Finley 1-6, Wolf 2-2, Boffeli 0-1, Morgan 0-4, Wharton 0-1, Laube 2-6, Heittola 1-2), Iowa 6-22 (Warnock 1-5, Martin 1-2, Clark 1-7, Marshall 2-6, Davis 1-2). Rebounds – UNI 42 (Wolf 8), Iowa 35 (Clark 8). Assists – UNI 9 (McDermott 3), Iowa 21 (Clark 7). Turnovers – UNI 20 (Four tied with 3), Iowa 11 (Czinano, Davis 3). Total fouls – UNI 25, Iowa 14. Fouled out – Green.