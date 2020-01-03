DES MOINES -- The University of Northern Iowa women's basketball team knocked off Iowa and Iowa State in the non-conference part of its 2019-20 schedule.
Drake wanted no part of that list Friday when the Bulldogs hosted the Panthers to open Missouri Valley Conference play.
With senior Becca Hittner pouring in 37 points, including 18 of 18 from the free-throw line, Drake (9-4, 1-0) blew away the Panthers (8-4, 0-1) 104-87 before a crowd of 3,712 at the Knapp Center.
The Bulldogs shot 56 percent overall, made 8 of 19 shots from 3-point range, hit 22 of 24 free throws, out-rebounded UNI 41-31, outscored the Panthers in the paint by a 52-24 margin and turned 18 UNI turnovers into 26 points.
It was Drake's ninth straight win over the Panthers and the most points the Bulldogs have scored in the 89-game series since racking up 114 in 1985.
UNI opened the game with a 3-point basket by Nicole Kroeger and led 8-6 with 8 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Drake then went on an 8-0 run for a 14-8 lead and stretched it to 28-17 by the end of the period.
That was just a sign of things to come. The Bulldogs led 31-17 after scoring the first bucket of the second quarter and when the Panthers closed within 40-36, Drake ended the half on a 14-3 surge for a 54-39 halftime advantage.
Hittner had 17 points at the break while UNI had 11 turnovers.
The Panthers lost more ground in the third period. They got within 54-43, only to see the Bulldogs erupt on a 34-10 run over the final 9:22 of the period for an 88-53 lead.
Drake hit the 100-point mark with 5:09 left in the game.
Kam Finley led UNI with 18 points, Kroeger added 15, Kristina Cavey finished with 14 and Karli Rucker added a dozen.
