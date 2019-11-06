CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa women’s basketball coach Tanya Warren offered a wry laugh when asked about the non-conference schedule her team will be forced to navigate this upcoming season.
Games against three returning NCAA Tournament qualifiers highlight a slate that includes true road trips to Wichita State, Missouri, Creighton, Omaha and Iowa. UNI will meet Alabama and Ohio State on a neutral site in Las Vegas, and has just four home games before the Jan. 3 Missouri Valley Conference opener at 2019 NCAA at-large qualifier Drake.
“I don’t think that there’s any question that scheduling a tough non-conference schedule benefits us in the long run, regardless of what happens,” said Warren, whose non-conference schedule helped the Panthers reach the 2017 NCAA Tournament as an at-large qualifier.
UNI will open its season at 6:30 p.m. tonight against a North Dakota State team that will be led by a new head coach, Jory Collins. The Bison were paced in scoring during an 88-51 exhibition win over Minnesota-Crookston by freshman Ryan Cobbins (18 points). Another freshman, Nicole Scales, chipped in 10 points to add to the uncertainty of this opener.
Depth appeared to be a strength during UNI’s 67-40 exhibition victory against Upper Iowa. In particular, graduate transfer Kristina Cavey and sophomore Kam Finley excelled in the backcourt off the bench.
You have free articles remaining.
Cavey finished with five offensive rebounds and Finley three as they combined for 17 total boards for a UNI team that held a 47-27 edge on the glass.
“One of the things we have talked a lot about is our guards are going to have to rebound for us across the board,” Warren said. “We do feel that is something that we have to be able to do.”
UNI’s depth will increase for tonight’s opener. Senior guard Rose Simon-Ressler is anticipated to make her season debut after missing the exhibition game due to illness. If the Panthers manage to stay relatively healthy, Warren believes her bench will be an asset.
“I’d like to go 10-11 deep,” UNI’s 13th-year head coach said. “But just because you practice doesn’t mean you play. You have to be productive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.