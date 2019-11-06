{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa women’s basketball coach Tanya Warren offered a wry laugh when asked about the non-conference schedule her team will be forced to navigate this upcoming season.

Games against three returning NCAA Tournament qualifiers highlight a slate that includes true road trips to Wichita State, Missouri, Creighton, Omaha and Iowa. UNI will meet Alabama and Ohio State on a neutral site in Las Vegas, and has just four home games before the Jan. 3 Missouri Valley Conference opener at 2019 NCAA at-large qualifier Drake.

“I don’t think that there’s any question that scheduling a tough non-conference schedule benefits us in the long run, regardless of what happens,” said Warren, whose non-conference schedule helped the Panthers reach the 2017 NCAA Tournament as an at-large qualifier.

UNI will open its season at 6:30 p.m. tonight against a North Dakota State team that will be led by a new head coach, Jory Collins. The Bison were paced in scoring during an 88-51 exhibition win over Minnesota-Crookston by freshman Ryan Cobbins (18 points). Another freshman, Nicole Scales, chipped in 10 points to add to the uncertainty of this opener.

Depth appeared to be a strength during UNI’s 67-40 exhibition victory against Upper Iowa. In particular, graduate transfer Kristina Cavey and sophomore Kam Finley excelled in the backcourt off the bench.

Cavey finished with five offensive rebounds and Finley three as they combined for 17 total boards for a UNI team that held a 47-27 edge on the glass.

“One of the things we have talked a lot about is our guards are going to have to rebound for us across the board,” Warren said. “We do feel that is something that we have to be able to do.”

UNI’s depth will increase for tonight’s opener. Senior guard Rose Simon-Ressler is anticipated to make her season debut after missing the exhibition game due to illness. If the Panthers manage to stay relatively healthy, Warren believes her bench will be an asset.

“I’d like to go 10-11 deep,” UNI’s 13th-year head coach said. “But just because you practice doesn’t mean you play. You have to be productive.”

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments