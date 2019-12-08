OMAHA, Neb. — Northern Iowa took a nine-point lead into the final three-plus minutes Sunday, but Creighton surged past the Panthers for a 57-54 women’s basketball win.
The Bluejays (7-2) finished on a 12-0 run to send UNI (5-3) to its third straight loss.
Creighton took a 32-28 lead into halftime, but the Panther defense took over in the third quarter, holding the Bluejays without a field goal for the final eight minutes to take a 46-39 lead.
UNI held Creighton to 34.5 percent shooting for the game, including 4-for-18 from 3-point range, but lost the rebounding battle 36-30 and committed 16 turnovers.
Kam Finley scored 16 points to lead the Panthers.
Creighton 57, UNI 54
UNI (5-3) — Rucker 4-9 0-0 8, Kroeger 2-9 0-0 4, Gunnels 1-3 1-2 4, SImon-Ressler 3-4 0-0 6, Maahs 3-5 1-2 8, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Finley 4-7 5-6 16, Wolf 0-2 0-0 0, Cavey 1-3 2-4 4, Hillyard 0-1 2-2 2, Gerrits 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-45 11-16 54.
CREIGHTON (7-2) — Rembao 4-14 0-0 9, Carda 4-11 6-6 14, Agnew 6-14 3-4 16, Griglione 1-2 0-0 2, Saunders 5-9 2-4 14, Pryor 0-0 0-0 0, Bachelor 0-3 0-0 0, Dworak 0-0 0-0 0, Brotzki 0-2 0-0 0, Parham 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 20-58 13-16 57.
Northern Iowa 11 17 18 8 — 54
Creighton 14 18 7 18 — 57
3-point goals — UNI 5-16 (Rucker 0-2, Kroeger 0-3, Gunnels 1-3, Maahs 1-2, Morgan 0-1, Finley 3-4, Wolf 0-1), Creighton 4-18 (Rembao 1-3, Carda 0-2, Agnew 1-5, Griglione 0-1, Saunders 2-5, Bachelor 0-2). Rebounds — UNI 30 (Gunnels 4, Maahs 4, Gerrits 4), Creighton 36 (Saunders 11). Assists — UNI 11 (Kroeger 3), Creighton 7 (Carda 2, Agnew 2, Griglione 2). Turnovers — UNI 16 (Rucker 3, Maahs 3, Cavey 3), Creighton 13 (Rembao 2, Saunders 2, Brotzki 2, Parham 2). Blocks — UNI 2 (Kroeger 1, Gunnels 1), Creighton 4 (Bachelor 2). Steals — UNI 5 (Cavey 3), Creighton 5 (Rembao 4). Total fouls — UNI 20, Creighton 19. Fouled out — Finley. Att. — 968.
