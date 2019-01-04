NORMAL, Ill. -- Northern Iowa went scoreless over the final 3 minutes, 28 seconds as Illinois State pulled out a 64-62 Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball win Friday night.
It was a game of spurts by both teams.
UNI (7-6 overall, 0-1 MVC) rode an 11-point first half by Cynthia Wolf, including a pair of 3-point baskets in the final 44 seconds, to a 35-30 lead.
After the Redbirds (8-4, 1-0) tied it a 37-37 early in the third quarter, the Panthers surged to a 44-37 lead, only to see Illinois State draw even again at 44-44.
UNI finished the quarter strong and took a 53-48 lead into the fourth that grew to 55-48 on an Ellie Howell layup. Back came the Redbirds, tying the game again at 59-59, then taking a three-point lead with 4:12 to play.
The Panthers answered with a five-point run for a 64-59 lead, but Illinois State tied it with 3:08 remaining and took a 66-64 lead with :29 left on a pair of free throws by Tete Maggett, who finished with a game-high 29 points. UNI's Karli Rucker missed a shot to tie the game in the closing seconds.
Howell finished with 14 points and Wolf 12 for the Panthers, who shot 49 percent overall and hit 10 of 24 shots from 3-point range.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.