CEDAR FALLS -- UNI’s Kristina Cavey recorded a weak-side offensive rebound and drew a foul with under one second remaining in regulation to help the Panthers hold off IUPUI this afternoon inside the McLeod Center.
Cavey hit her second free throw attempt after the first rimmed out with six-tenths of a second on the clock and UNI prevailed, 51-50, to complete a perfect non-conference home record inside the McLeod Center.
The Panthers (7-3) won despite shooting 32 percent from the field as they struggled at times to finish inside and made just five of 22 attempts from distance. While UNI entered Sunday’s contest averaging 73.1 points, the Panthers have now scored less than 60 points three times over their last four games.
IUPUI (4-6) made just 32 percent of its shots. Jaguars center Macee Williams tallied 11 first-half points and added 15 rebounds for a visiting team that held a 43-38 edge on the glass, but Williams was held scoreless in the second half.
UNI’s ability to transition defensive stops into points began early.
Reserve center Cynthia Wolf disrupted passing lanes with three consecutive steals leading to baskets before Rose Simon-Ressler recorded a steal, drove and dished to Karli Rucker for a layup during a 9-2 run that allowed the Panthers to take a 17-9 first-quarter lead.
UNI pushed its edge to 11 early in the second quarter before IUPUI took advantage of a lengthy drought to get back into the game. The Jaguars took their first lead, 38-37, after the Panthers opened the second half 1 of 12 from the field.
UNI regained its edge going into the fourth quarter when Bre Gunnels scored inside and Kam Finley finished through contact for a traditional three-point play. Maahs opened the fourth quarter with a post basket and Nicole Kroeger added a 3-pointer following a steal for a 47-41 lead, but IUPUI rallied to take the lead on Holly Hoopingarner’s 3-pointer with 52 seconds remaining.
UNI’s Rucker came up with an instant response on a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer off Nicole Kroeger’s assist. Megan Maahs then drew a charge that allowed UNI to take the last shot. Maahs worked her way through the lane and Cavey came up with the rebound to prevail.
This story will be updated.
