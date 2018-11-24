LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Northern Iowa scored just two free throws over the final 5 minutes, 32 seconds Saturday as Boise State pulled out a 61-60 women's basketball victory at the Beach Classic.
The Panthers (3-3) led by 10 points in the closing seconds of the third quarter and were up 58-52 when Abby Gerrits hit a 3-point basket with 5:32 remaining.
UNI's only points the rest of the way were a pair of free throws by Karli Rucker with :40 to go after the Broncos (5-1) had come all the way back to take a 61-58 lead.
Rucker, who finished with 22 points, had a last-second shot to win it that missed its mark.
The Panthers trailed 14-9 after the first quarter, but went on a 12-0 run to take a 21-14 lead early in the second period when they hit 12 of 14 field goal attempts. UNI led 36-32 at halftime, gave up the lead briefly in the third quarter, then went on a 10-3 run to regain control.
Turnovers and rebounds hurt the Panthers. UNI gave the ball up 25 times and Boise State, which averaged 87.3 points in its previous four wins, collected 19 offensive rebounds.
Ellie Howell joined Rucker in double figures for the Panthers with 15 points, but nobody else had more than six.
UNI plays at IUPUI Friday.
Friday
UNI 71, LONG BEACH ST. 64: Northern Iowa turned back a late Long Beach State charge in its opening game of the tournament Friday.
The Panthers (3-2) stretched a 28-20 halftime cushion to double figures in the third quarter, including a 16-point advantage at 42-26 with 3:09 on the clock.
Long Beach State (0-5) stormed back and got within three points at 67-64 after a steal and layup by Kianna Hamilton-Fisher with :47 remaining.
Following a Long Beach State timeout, UNI's Rose Simon-Ressler hit four consecutive free throws to finish off the 49ers.
Karli Rucker led three Panthers in double-figure scoring with 19 points.
