LAS VEGAS -- Alabama put together a 19-4 second-half run and handed the University of Northern Iowa its first women's basketball setback of the season Friday in the South Point Shootout, 87-77.

UNI led by as many as six points in the first quarter at 19-13. Alabama tied it early in the second period at 26-26 and built a 38-29 lead with 4:16 left before halftime.

The Crimson Tide still led 41-33 with 3:01 on the first-half clock before the Panthers went on a 10-2 run to pull even at 43-43 with 1:15 left in the first half. However, a steal and a 3-pointer by Jordan Lewis sent Alabama into halftime with a 46-43 edge.

UNI shot 52 percent in the first half, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range and made 11 of 12 free throws.

Alabama continued to attack the basket as the Crimson Tide went from a 51-48 advantage to a 70-52 cushion in the third quarter.

The Panthers (5-1) whittled their deficit to 10 points, but couldn't get any closer over the final 10 minutes.

Nicole Kroeger led five UNI players in double-digit scoring with 14 points. Karli Rucker, Megan Maahs and Kristina Cavey added 12 each and Kam Finley 11,.

Alabama (5-1) had a 40-22 advantage in points in the paint and outshot UNI 53-44 percent for the game.

