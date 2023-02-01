College women basketball: UNI beats Drake 49-47 in buzzer-beater finish

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa pulled out a 49-47 win over Drake on Wednesday following a Hail Mary bucket by Maya McDermott to beat the buzzer.

The Panthers built up an 18-point lead at the start of the second quarter only to see it evaporate down to three points by halftime as the Bulldogs led them in steals and rebounds.

Northern Iowa coach Tanya Warren described the Panthers' first half as night and day from quarter-to-quarter.

“I would say our first quarter was the best quarter we played all year and then our second quarter was probably the worst quarter we played all year,” said Warren. “But we found a way to grit out a very tough win against a very good opponent.”

The two went neck-and-neck at the start of the second half, but Drake took the lead at the end of the third quarter, 38-36. After getting it to a tie three times in the fourth quarter, McDermott put it away with two seconds left on the clock.

“Players make plays and that’s what she does," Warren said. "I mean she wants the ball in her hands in that moment and more often than not, she’s going to make the right play. She makes big play after big play and she wants that moment, she loves that stage.”

The Panthers broke open the game early with a knockout first quarter, racking up six three-pointers to go up 24-8. McDermott got the lead to 26-8 at the start of the first quarter, proving to be last time Northern Iowa scored in the half as Drake let loose a 15-point streak for the remainder of the second quarter. Maggie Bair put away three baskets to lead the Bulldogs in the counterattack, forcing the Panthers into tunnel the barely clinging onto the lead at 26-23.

UNI recovered somewhat at the start of the third quarter, keeping on pace with Drake. But, Anna Miller had other ideas. Tying the game up twice, she finally got the Bulldogs into the lead 38-36.

Drake looked poised to run away with the game, but the Panthers fought back and tied it at 47-47. UNI got uphill one more time, with McDermott seeing an opportunity near the three-point line. With enough time for two dribbles, McDermott made the floater, sinking the basket for the win.

http://

“Emerson [Green] had the hot hand tonight. I wasn’t shooting my best, I didn’t play my best, but the play happened how it happened and they doubled Em, I think and I just had to get open and… just launch up that shot,” McDermott said.

Two-tenths of a second were added onto the clock for review, but it wasn’t enough for the Bulldogs to capitalize on, ending the game for good.

Northern Iowa 49, Drake 47 DRAKE – Bair 5-24 2-2, 12, Berg 3-13 0-0 6, McAulay 1-4 0-0 3, Dinnebier 0-7 5-6 5, Gueldner 1-5 0-0 2, Miller 7-8 1-2 15, Hawthorne 0-2 1-2 1, Becker 1-2 0-0 3. NORTHERN IOWA – Boffeli 2-8 1-4 5, Wolf 3-4 0-0 9, Maya McDermott 4-13 3-4 12, Emerson Green 5-17 0-0 11, Finley 2-10 2-2 7, Wharton 1-1 0-0 3, Laube 0-5 0-0 0, Heittola 0-2 0-0 0, Morgan 1-2 0-0 2. Drake;8;15;15;9 – 47 UNI;24;2;10;13 – 49 3-point goals – Drake 2-22 (Bair 0-3, Berg 0-5, McAulay 1-4, Dinnebier 0-3, Gueldner 0-4, Hawthorne 0-2, Becker 1-2), UNI 7-26 (Bofelli 0-1, Wolf 3-3, McDermott 1-6, Green 1-3, Finley 1-6, Wharton 1-1, Laube 0-4, Heittola 0-1, Morgan 0-1). Rebounds – Drake 48 (Bair, Miller 10), UNI 37 (Boffeli 11). Assists – Drake 17 (McAulay, Miller 4), UNI 12 (McDermott, Green 3). Turnovers – Drake 20 (Miller 5), UNI 15 (Boffeli 4). Fouls – Drake 12 (Bair 4), UNI 15 (Wolf 4). Fouled out – none.

PHOTOS: Northern Iowa vs. Oklahoma Wrestling 013023-spt-uni-ou-mat-4 013023-spt-uni-ou-mat-5 013023-spt-uni-ou-mat-6 013023-spt-uni-ou-mat-7 013023-spt-uni-ou-mat-2 013023-spt-uni-ou-mat-3 013023-spt-uni-ou-mat-1