Bradley ousts UNI from MVC women's tournament

“The complexion of the game changed at the start of the third quarter,’’ Warren said. "When the calls do not go your way, it's tough.''

The Panthers had maintained a 25-24 lead at the break, extending it to 28-24 on a 3-point basket by Emerson Green during the opening minute of the third quarter.

But, UNI did not score again until Karli Rucker cut into a 33-28 deficit by hitting a jumper with 4:36 to go in the quarter.

By then, the Braves’ Gabi Haack was on her way to a 25-point performance.

The senior guard collected five of her points in a little over 40 seconds early in the fourth quarter after Rucker had scored on a drive to tie the game at 41-41.

Haack hit from behind the arc then added a field goal that gave Bradley a 46-41 lead with 6:59 remaining.

“I thought Gabi found open spaces when there weren’t a lot of open spaces there,’’ Gorski said.

Rucker, a senior from North Scott who led UNI with 19 points, hit a basket to give the Panthers one final lead at 49-48 with 4:35 to go, but Haack answered with a three-point play on the ensuing possession to put the Braves (15-11) ahead to stay.