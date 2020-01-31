You are the owner of this article.
Big first half propels UNI women
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa put together a dominating first half and rode it to a 70-50 Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball win over Loyola Friday at the McLeod Center.

The Panthers (12-7, 4-4), who broke a two-game losing streak, held the Ramblers (13-6, 4-4) to 18 first-half points on 8-for-30 shooting from the field. UNI, meanwhile, knocked down 17 of 29 shots over the first two quarters, including 7 of 13 from 3-point range, on the way to a 43-18 halftime lead.

While UNI cooled off in the second half and was outscored 32-27, Loyola had too big a deficit to overcome.

Ten players contributed points for the Panthers. Karli Rucker led the way with 15 and Abby Gerrits had 10. Cynthia Wolf had nine points, 10 rebounds, three blocked shots, two steals and two assists.

UNI improved to 7-0 on its home court this season.

UNI logo 2014

MVC standings

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Missouri St.;7;1;17;3

Bradley;7;1;16;3

Drake;6;2;14;6

Illinois St.;5;3;13;6

Loyola;4;4;13;6

Southern Ill.;4;4;12;7

North. Iowa;4;4;12;7

Valparaiso;3;5;11;8

Indiana St.;1;8;3;18

Evansville;0;9;3;17

