Winning Culture: Northern Iowa’s men’s and women’s rugby teams find national success

NEW ORLEANS — More than 1,000 miles from home the Northern Iowa men’s and women’s rugby teams competed against the best teams in the country in the Collegiate Rugby Championships May Madness 7s Tournament earlier this spring.

Pitted against varsity programs with players on scholarship, the tournaments provided the two teams a chance to put a bow on their seasons.

The UNI men’s team finished in third place in the Men’s Division II bracket to cap off a season which head coach Zeus Ramirez described as incredible. Highlighted by trips to South Carolina, Houston and New Orleans, Ramirez said the men’s success all started with its newest players.

“Starting with the fall, we had some recruits coming in from the Iowa Youth Rugby Association—high school around here,” Ramirez said. “They made a huge impact. We had 10 or 11 freshman that played high school rugby. It made my job a lot easier. I did not have to teach them how to pass or a lot of the other skills that come with that.”

According to Ramirez, he could tell from the first few practices that this Panthers team possessed the right blend of experience and ability to be special.

“From the beginning I told the guys, we are going to win a title this year” Ramirez said. “You have to start saying it, believing it.”

At around the same time, senior Kaleb Boleyn from Waterloo also said he noticed the potential of his team.

“We got started right away,” Boleyn said. “It was our first practice all together and I said this to one of my buddies, ‘We are going to have a pretty good year. I can already tell.’”

‘Pretty good’ ended up meaning the Panthers would spend a time throughout the season ranked in top 25 of the rankings, climbing as high as No. 4 in the nation.

However, in the Great Midwest Conference Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, the Panthers suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Illinois State.

Ramirez pointed to this game as turning point in the season and described it as a ‘blessing in disguise.’

“We were winning a lot of games by big margins,” Ramirez said. “We had not been tested yet in terms of our perseverance or adversity. So, when [Illinois State] came out, they really just smacked us in the mouth—played a lot more physical game than we did…That loss really set us back on track and really gave us a lot of motivation to win some massive games down there.”

The Panthers rebounded from the loss to Illinois State during a trip to Charleston, South Carolina for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. UNI took down Virginia in the first round of the postseason 61-5 before defeating Marian University 37-33.

What made defeating the Knights even more special was the fact that Marian’s team was a varsity program at the school which means they can offer scholarships and receive school funding.

With their win over Marian, the Panthers punched their ticket to the Final Four tournament in Houston along with Norwich University, Thomas More University and Adrian College—all three varsity programs.

Following losses to Thomas More and Norwich, UNI finished in fourth place in the nation.

With strong finish to the fall 15s season, the Panthers rolled into the spring 7s season with momentum according to Ramirez.

“That kind of motivated the guys coming into spring which was a very long spring,” Ramirez said. “We were stuck inside with all the weather…The guys persevered through it. A couple weeks ago, we got to go to New Orleans.”

New Orleans hosted the Collegiate Rugby Championships May Madness 7s Tournament where UNI participated in the Men’s Division II field.

In the Big Easy, Boleyn said the Panthers received another opportunity to show what they could do against programs with more resources than UNI.

“[We] went 2-1 in pool play to get into the quarterfinals against Norwich,” Boleyn said. “We were able to hand them their first loss of the 7s season…We were able to beat them on a last second try.”

UNI lost a ‘heart breaker,’ 29-26, in the semifinals to Indiana University of Pennsylvania—the eventual champion—before defeating The Citadel 21-12 to place third in Division II.

Following the May Madness tournament, Ramirez said his team’s success came about because of a recent culture shift in the program which heightened the importance of comradery and the bond between teammates.

“The biggest thing is the comradery that we have,” Ramirez said. “I knew coming in we did not use to have that over the years. We wanted to change our team culture. We wanted to impact and provide players with the opportunity to play at a high level and be competitive, but also get those friendships that will last a lifetime. Those guys will play together for four years, but they will wind up being in each other’s weddings.”

Junior Gabe Santoiemma credited seniors like Boleyn for their role in the culture shift while expanding on how he saw the newfound comradery impact the team during the 2021-22 season

“One of the great things that the seniors did was, right off the bat, they started to get everybody to be friends with one another,” Santoiemma said. “From that, we all had friendship because we loved rugby so much, but, then, we all got to know each other. Because of that, we had so much fun playing rugby that when the games did come along, we did not get nervous, we just wanted to play as friends. We just wanted to go out and have a good time together. I think is what really helped us win games in the fall and it carried over into the spring.”

The junior continued that the shift marks a drastic change from his first season with the team during his freshman year at UNI in 2019.

“From my freshman year, there was definitely a big culture change in terms of how everyone treated each other, how they viewed rugby and how we wanted to become a winning program,” Santoiemma said. “Since then, those guys have done a great job of getting everybody in the right headspace where we can have fun and we can work together as a team, but we will also win games.”

He concluded that the perception of the program played a part in the culture issues and remains something the team hopes to continue improving.

“We are a club at the university,” Santoiemma said. “So, not a lot of people view us at the altitude that they view the football team or the basketball team. But, we can go out there and place third or fourth in the nation and I think we are going to keep doing that consistently. We just had to hammer into everybody’s head that we are going to be a winning program no matter who is on the field.”

While the men’s team worked to change the perception of their program and build a winning culture, the UNI women’s program continued to build on a winning foundation established years ago.

UNI women’s head coach Meghan Flanigan said that up until the passing of former head coach Steve Murra, the Panthers dominated the women’s game.

“For 10 years in a row, the program made it to at least the Sweet 16,” Flanigan said. “We were known in the rugby world for having a really successful program.”

Flanigan continued explaining that the women’s program found success beyond just the confines of the collegiate rugby landscape.

“For us, for the women, we have had multiple alumni play in World Cups and play for the U.S. National Team,” Flanigan said. “We have always taken it very seriously and held ourselves to a higher standard, but still having that fun aspect.”

However, after Murra stepped down in 2015, Flanigan said the team hit a bit of a rough patch prior to her arrival.

“In 2015, they did not have a coach…that year, when it was player led, it all kind of came crashing down,” Flanigan said. “They were just hanging on to survive as a program. When I came in 2016, we were basically starting from the ground up.”

Needing a culture rejuvenation, Flanigan said the Panthers started seeing their hard work pay off in 2019, but really gained ground during the pandemic.

“It all started right before COVID hit,” Flanigan said. “We had made it to the Sweet 16. Then, from there, we kind of just got momentum. The players finally wanted to dig down and start working hard towards some goals for postseason. COVID hit us, but we actually kept doing virtual competitions within the team…We were one of the only teams anywhere in the country that was continuing to do stuff together like film sessions, classroom sessions.”

In their first season back on the pitch since the outset of the pandemic, the spring 2021 7s season, Flanigan said the UNI women’s team managed to finish fourth in the nation. A finish which really started to create momentum in the program.

“We took that momentum into this fall with 15,” Flanigan said. “Our team was led by senior captain Maggie Burns and a lot of returners…They went all in with film sessions and weight lifting programs and we reached the National Championship. It was a lot effort for the players for turning that switch and wanted to take the team to the next level.”

After falling in the National Championship, the women’s team took to the pitch in New Orleans last month and finished in fifth place, in the Premier Cup bracket—the highest level women’s collegiate rugby.

Similar to the men’s team, the women’s team also competes against varsity programs which makes competition on the pitch and in recruiting difficult according to Flanigan.

“It is really hard to compete with teams who are able to give out scholarships for rugby,” Flanigan said. “A lot of the talented players that come from Iowa go to the varsity programs because they are able to get their educations paid for. So, that has been difficult for me.”

However, Flanigan said she still finds success on the recruiting trail regardless of the limitations she faces.

“Up until this year, we have just gotten lucky in finding athletes and not necessarily players who have played rugby before,” Flanigan said. “I have been trying to get creative in how I can recruit players even though I cannot give scholarships to play for us.”

She also added that some players with rugby experience have turned down scholarships elsewhere to play at UNI, a fact she said demonstrates the level of their program.

“We are a successful team right up there with all the funded teams in the nation,” Flanigan said. “There are a few of them that have turned down scholarships to go play somewhere else just to come play for us. That says a lot about our program. I am excited to see what doors it opens for the future for us.”

