Watch now: UNI not planning to finish 5th

CEDAR FALLS – The UNI Panthers are used to being picked to finish closer to fifth in the country than fifth in the conference.
After a tumultuous and abbreviated spring season while coping with the COVID pandemic, normalcy finally returned as preseason camp kicked off Friday.
But that’s where Northern Iowa sits in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll after going 3-4 during a tumultuous COVID-impacted spring schedule.
The Panthers are ranked No. 21 nationally in the FCS while playing in a loaded conference that includes perennial powerhouse North Dakota State and returning national runner-up South Dakota State.
A UNI team that lost four games by a total of 15 points returns all 22 starters and is ready to make a strong run at a conference title.
And maybe something even bigger.
“Being picked fifth, it definitely feels like a little bit of a shot at our team,” wide receiver Logan Wolf said during the team’s annual media day Tuesday. “We didn’t perform as well as we needed to in the spring. We need to come out with a lot of fire and be better than we were.
“We’re playing in the toughest conference in the country. If we can win our league, which I know we can, we can win a national championship.”
Mark Farley begins his 21st season as UNI head coach and calls it a new era for college season.
Football programs have been dealing with COVID, protocols, transfer portals and NILs. He's ready to talk more about blocking, tackling and scoring touchdowns.
Farley has seen a little bit of everything during his long and successful tenure with the Panthers. Being picked to finish fifth in the conference usually isn’t one of them.
“It’s a prediction made by guys who are very knowledgeable about football,” Farley said. “I don’t get into predictions and nor should our players. We just need to be locked in and focused on what we’re doing to prepare for the season.”
The Panthers return standout All-American defensive tackle Jared Brinkman, the reigning conference defensive player of the year.
Preseason first team all-conference linebacker Spencer Cuvelier also is back along with an experienced and talented secondary.
Northern Iowa's defense allowed just 15 points per game in the abbreviated seven-game spring schedule.
The offense is led by two-year returning starter Will McElvain at quarterback. The offensive line is anchored by NFL prospect Trevor Penning, a towering tackle who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 335 pounds.
One of the biggest questions facing in UNI preseason camp is who will be the starting quarterback. McElvain has started 21 of UNI's last 23 games and threw 20 touchdown passes as a freshman, but Farley brought in transfers Theo Day from Michigan State and Matt Morrissey from Trinity Valley to compete for the starting job.
“We have great competition in the quarterback room,” Farley said. “And we will be able to battle that position out. That will make our football team better.”
Farley was asked if he had to play Iowa State on Saturday if McElvain would be the starter at quarterback.
“No, I’d probably play wishbone,” Farley said with a smile.
The Panthers open with a challenging assignment when they travel to Jack Trice Stadium to face a loaded Iowa State team on Sept. 4 in Ames.
The Cyclones are being picked in the top 10 nationally after a 9-3 season last year and a victory in the Fiesta Bowl.
The last time UNI faced ISU, two years ago in Ames, the Cyclones escaped with a triple-overtime victory.
The Panthers kicked off practice last Friday and have been working out at Waterloo‘s Memorial Stadium while construction is being done on the UNI-Dome.
Northern Iowa's focus, for now, is on progressing toward the opener that is just over three weeks away.
“Iowa State is a great football team,” Farley said. “From what I’ve read, this is the best football team they’ve ever had. They have very high expectations and have 19 of 22 starters coming back.
“They are very athletic and they will be a huge challenge for us. Their quarterback is on the cover of every magazine and they have a bunch of great players. They’re really good so we probably need to get really prepared when we face them.”
UNI is determined to prove it is better than the fifth-best team in its conference.
“That definitely motivates a lot of us,” said Penning, a starter the last two seasons. “Fifth is just not where we see ourselves finishing. We know we have the players who can reach the top.”