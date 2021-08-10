Watch now: UNI not planning to finish 5th

“We have great competition in the quarterback room,” Farley said. “And we will be able to battle that position out. That will make our football team better.”

Farley was asked if he had to play Iowa State on Saturday if McElvain would be the starter at quarterback.

“No, I’d probably play wishbone,” Farley said with a smile.

The Panthers open with a challenging assignment when they travel to Jack Trice Stadium to face a loaded Iowa State team on Sept. 4 in Ames.

The Cyclones are being picked in the top 10 nationally after a 9-3 season last year and a victory in the Fiesta Bowl.

The last time UNI faced ISU, two years ago in Ames, the Cyclones escaped with a triple-overtime victory.

The Panthers kicked off practice last Friday and have been working out at Waterloo‘s Memorial Stadium while construction is being done on the UNI-Dome.

Northern Iowa's focus, for now, is on progressing toward the opener that is just over three weeks away.

“Iowa State is a great football team,” Farley said. “From what I’ve read, this is the best football team they’ve ever had. They have very high expectations and have 19 of 22 starters coming back.