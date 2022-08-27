 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNI VOLLEYBALL

Update: Northern Iowa sweeps Roadrunners to cap off Webb-Burbridge Classic

  • Updated
  • 0
UNI

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Northern Iowa volleyball team bounced back from two losses on Friday to beat CSU-Bakersfield, 3-0, Saturday.

UNI dominated from start to finish with a 25-16 win in the opening set followed by wins of 25-19 and 25-20 in the final two sets.

Emily Holterhaus continued her strong play in the tournament with 12 kills on .417 hitting.

Tyler Alden featured as the Panthers' leading playmaker with 35 assists while Sydney Petersen led with nine digs.

As a team, UNI hit .333 while holding the Roadrunners to an inefficient .193.

Panthers drop pair of matches on Friday After hitting .303 in the opening set, UNI struggled with its attack over the remainder of the match as the Panthers dropped their season opener to Toledo Friday in the Arizona State Sun Devil tournament.

UNI won the opening set, 25-18, but the Rockets rallied to win the next three 25-21, 25-19, 25-17. The Panthers hit .067, .132 and .082 over the final three games.

Holterhaus led UNI with 10 kills, and Inga Rotto added nine while hitting .421.

Alden dished out 34 assists while registering seven kills. Sydney Petersen led the Panthers with 12 digs.

Later on Saturday, UNI lost another match, 3-2, to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

In the third meeting all-time between the programs, the Panthers won the first two sets 27-25 and 25-23, but ASU bounced back to take the final three sets 26-24, 25-23 and 15-10 to win the match.

Kira Fallert notched the first double-double of the season by a UNI player with a 12 kill, 11 dig showing.

Rotto and Holterhaus also extended their consecutive matches played streaks with Rotto's count climbing to 122 and Holterhaus' to 90 straight matches.

+1 
Emily Holterhaus mug

Holterhaus
Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

