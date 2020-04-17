UNI's volleyball schedule features nation's elite

Beyond that marquee event, UNI will continue its rotating tournament with fellow annual NCAA tournament qualifiers USC, Creighton and Kentucky. The Panthers will meet Western Michigan and Illinois in a tournament at Wisconsin-Green Bay and then reunite with Illinois at host Notre Dame in a separate event.

“It’s a really tough, good schedule,” UNI coach Bobbi Petersen said. “As of right now, all of the tournaments are holding. I know some people are cancelling their tournaments because of travel but so far the tournaments that we’re in are all good to go. We’ll see.”

In total, eight teams from last year’s NCAA field will play UNI in weekend tournaments. Of that list, Texas, Kentucky and Utah reached the Sweet 16.

The Panthers have used strong non-conference schedules to help secure at-large bids during a stretch when the program has qualified for the last five NCAA tournaments.

“Every year I say it’s the toughest schedule and I really think it just keeps getting tougher and tougher,” Bobbi Petersen said. “This year is definitely one of the toughest when you look at the number of teams that were in the NCAA tournament playing or ranked in the Top 25.

“Our kids love that kind of competition. We’re trying to be the best we can possibly be, and in order to do that we’ve got to go up against the best. That’s been our philosophy. We’re working for an at-large (NCAA) bid so I’m just really, really excited about our schedule.”

