UNI's volleyball schedule features nation's elite

The University of Northern Iowa’s volleyball team continues to raise the bar with its non-conference schedule.
This fall, the Panthers are slated to host a pair of programs, Texas and Utah, that finished the 2019 season inside the AVCA’s Top 10. That McLeod Center weekend round-robin also includes a Missouri team that eliminated UNI from last year’s NCAA tournament. Syracuse rounds out the field.
Dike native and Texas libero Sydney Petersen will get a chance to play against her sister, Baylee, and a UNI team coached by her mom in the return trip from a match that took place in Austin, Texas at the start of last season.
“I used to dream to dream of playing in the McLeod Center, ever since I was a little kid watching all the UNI teams play in there,” Sydney Petersen said. “To be given a chance to play in front of my hometown and everyone that watched me growing up is a really cool experience and something I’ve always wanted to do.
“I know a lot of people have watched me on TV and stuff, but I think it’s just a once-in-a-lifetime thing when I get to play in front of them and they can actually come to the game. I’m really fortunate and excited for that to happen.”
Hudson native Kylie DeBerg is a local volleyball standout on Missouri’s roster that will get her first opportunity to play a collegiate match in the McLeod Center, as well.
Beyond that marquee event, UNI will continue its rotating tournament with fellow annual NCAA tournament qualifiers USC, Creighton and Kentucky. The Panthers will meet Western Michigan and Illinois in a tournament at Wisconsin-Green Bay and then reunite with Illinois at host Notre Dame in a separate event.
“It’s a really tough, good schedule,” UNI coach Bobbi Petersen said. “As of right now, all of the tournaments are holding. I know some people are cancelling their tournaments because of travel but so far the tournaments that we’re in are all good to go. We’ll see.”
In total, eight teams from last year’s NCAA field will play UNI in weekend tournaments. Of that list, Texas, Kentucky and Utah reached the Sweet 16.
The Panthers have used strong non-conference schedules to help secure at-large bids during a stretch when the program has qualified for the last five NCAA tournaments.
“Every year I say it’s the toughest schedule and I really think it just keeps getting tougher and tougher,” Bobbi Petersen said. “This year is definitely one of the toughest when you look at the number of teams that were in the NCAA tournament playing or ranked in the Top 25.
“Our kids love that kind of competition. We’re trying to be the best we can possibly be, and in order to do that we’ve got to go up against the best. That’s been our philosophy. We’re working for an at-large (NCAA) bid so I’m just really, really excited about our schedule.”
