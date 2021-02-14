UNI's Bobbi Petersen stands atop the list of MVC volleyball coaching greats

“Honestly, I think she coaches like she’s my mom,” Baylee Petersen said. “By that I mean she’s always going to be there for everybody on the team. She treats the team like her own daughters.”

Baylee added the milestone her mother has reached is indicative of the time she’s invested in her craft.

“As a coach you worry about the hours you’re away and it takes a special family to handle some of those things,” Bobbi Petersen said. “I think the plus side is just the interactions that your kids get to have with amazing young role-models.”

Milestones wins or not, Bobbi says she’s enjoyed working with her daughter at the collegiate level.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to coach my kids as they were growing up, which I kind of wish I would have,” Bobbi Petersen said. “So just having this opportunity to have kind of a different role in Baylee’s life, I think it’s been extra special.”

The daughter of former Dike football coach Joe Becker, Bobbi Petersen still continues to receive advice from the first coach that she admired.