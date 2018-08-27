CEDAR FALLS -- Bobbi Petersen doesn't catch herself asking for divine intervention often, but that rare occasion happened Saturday in Los Angeles.
With her Northern Iowa volleyball team back on its heels and not a thing going right during a match with fifth-ranked Kentucky. After splitting the first two sets, the Panthers found themselves down by an unheard of margin.
Nothing was going right for UNI, and the Wildcats were clicking in all aspects of the game.
"I was praying we'd get to double digits," Petersen smiled. "That is how tough that third set was against Kentucky."
The Panthers got to double figures, but lost the set 25-11.
However, something miraculous happened over the next two sets. UNI regained its compusure and won the final two sets, 25-17, 15-8, to gain its second victory over a Top-15 opponent at the USC Invitational.
Those two victories, UNI beat No. 13 Creighton on Friday, vaulted the Panthers to No. 17 in the latest AVCA Division I poll released Monday.
"To be able to turnaround and win the next two was a huge credit to our team and the leadership that we have out there on the court," Petersen said. "That was probably one of the highlights for me.
"The biggest thing for me was the ability to fight and grit it out."
While calling it a great team weekend, Petersen praised the play of setter Rachel Koop, who made her debut after backing up Heather Hook each of the past two seasons.
"I think one of the parts of our game that struggled a little bit was our passing, it put a lot of pressure on her to run offense and put up hittable balls," Petersen said. "She handled it like a champ, I'm really proud of her effort."
Koop and outside hitter Karlie Taylor both made the all-tournament team. Kate Buzzwitz was another player Petersen felt had a good weekend.
In-between the two victories, UNI lost to USC, and now turn their attention to Wednesday's showdown with Iowa State at the McLeod Center at 7 p.m., before hosting Washington State in back-to-back matches Friday and Saturday.
"Nothing was perfect, and there is a lot we can work on," Petersen said. "It is definitely something we are going to feed off of ... but we definitely know we have lot more to do. I always tell our kids, win or lose, we have to take those moments right then and there and then we are moving on."
WHAT ARE WE THINKING?: UNI is scheduled to host the 2019 version of the rotating Invitational it played in this weekend meaning Southern California, Creighton and Kentucky will play inside the McLeod Center next September.
This past weekend was the start of the second rotation of this tournament after the four schools signed a new four-year deal last year to continue that invitational.
"I will say every year after the tournament we are all looking at each other and say, 'oh my gosh, we just beat each other up.' But I think it is a huge positive for all teams involved and we're really excited to be a part of it."
WOMEN'S SOCCER: Panther head coach Bruce Erickson built a tough preseason schedule for his team that will test and prepare his squad for the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference season.
Part of those tough early tests were a pair of games out West this past weekend where UNI played Wyoming to a 0-0 draw, before scoring late and beating Colorado State, 1-0, on Sunday.
"We had a weekend that made us better," Erickson said. "Two good results at two tough places to play."
Erickson credited the play of goalkeeper Jami Reichenberger for helping the Panthers earn a pair of positive results, and said Hannah McDevitt and Megan Benmore also had strong weekends.
If there was one negative for the weekend, UNI's leading scorer from last season Brynell Yount suffered a soft-tissue injury 30 minutes into the Colorado State game and will miss some extended time.
