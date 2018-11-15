CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa head volleyball coach Bobbi Petersen signed six players as part of her 2019 recruiting class, including Waterloo West's Kaylissa Arndorfer.
Four of the six players stand 6-feet or taller.
Arndorfer, a 6-foot-2, outside hitter hammered home 378 kills during her senior season for the Wahawks. Arndorfer was a four-year starter for West.
Kaylissa is another athlete that has the potential to compete in multiple front court positions," Petersen said. "She is able to attack at various tempos along the entire net which contributes to her versatility. My favorite part about Kaylissa is to watch her work as a blocker. She is a workhorse and takes great pride and excitement in owning the net."
She joins a pair of Minnesota preps, Emma Schmidt, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter from Champlin Park, and Maizy Jackson, a 6-foot outside hitter who played a Benilde-St. Margaret's, and two more Iowa preps, both defensive specialists, Payton Ahrenstorff of Spirit Lake and Kaylee Donner of Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Ahrenstorff was a four-year varsity starter at Spirit Lake and is a three-sport athlete also participating in track and softball. She ended her career with Spirit Lake school records for digs (1,899), digs for a season (622) and digs per set (5.47). Donner was also a four-year starter and wrapped up her career with 1,643 career digs. Holterhaus is already a three-time all-state player who finished with more than 1,500 career kills.
Schmidt and Jackson also were four-year regulars for their respective Minnesota high schools. Jacks earned four-straight all-conference honors with the Red Knights, while Schmidt finished with 1,038 kills, 700 digs, 375 assists and 95 blocks. Both Jackson and Schmidt are two-time all-state selections.
"The 2018 recruiting class is an exciting group of young women," Petersen said. "They are athletic, work hard, have a hunger to compete, and have a high commitment to academics, all of which are important to Panther volleyball. We are thrilled to have all of them and their families a part of our program and our Panther volleyball family."
UNI SOFTBALL: Three-time Waterloo Columbus all-state shortstop Taylor Hogan is one of six student-athletes that Panther head softball coach Ryan Jacobs inked Wednesday.
Hogan has already started four seasons for the Sailors and helped lead Columbus to back-to-back state tournaments while earning all-state honors the past three seasons. A gifted athlete was a national qualifier in gymnastics in 2017 and 2018, and a three-time state tennis champion and three-time state qualifier in diving will also compete for the UNI swimming an diving team.
"Taylor is an unbelievable athlete with tremendous commitment and drive to compete," Jacobs said. "It is amazing at how she is able to participate in so many activities growing up. Even at the next level, she will continue to participate in multiple sports."
Joining Hogan as part of the 2019 class are Macy Akers of West Liberty, Angie Gorkow of Benton Community, Samantha Heyer of Charles City, Sammy Moss of Mount Vernon and Madison Parks of Pella.
"We are adding six outstanding young ladies to our program," Jacobs said. "All of them are very talented, and most of all great people."
MEN'S AND WOMEN'S GOLF: Cedar Falls senior Ben Bermel has signed to play golf for his dad, John.
Bermel tied for 11th this past fall in a weather-shortened state meet, and was fifth as a junior, finishing one stroke behind four golfers who tied for medalist honors.
Two standout girls' golfers, Annika Patton of Alta-Aurelia and Mariah Nuss of Sumner-Fredericksburg signed with the women's team. Patton was third in the Class 2A state meet this past spring, while
