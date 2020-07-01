UNI volleyball releases tentative schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- An originally scheduled match with national powerhouse Texas was not included on the University of Northern Iowa's tentative volleyball schedule released Wednesday.

UNI had been planning to host the Longhorns in a return trip from a match played last season in Austin, Texas. Texas libero Sydney Petersen is the sister of UNI defensive specialist Baylee Petersen and daughter of UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen.

A rotating tournament that had annually taken place between UNI, Creighton, USC and Kentucky is also off the schedule. That event had been in place entering the summer.

Plenty of prestigious volleyball programs still await UNI prior to the start of conference play. The Panthers open their season against North Dakota State, Illinois and Green Bay at the Wisconsin-Green Bay Tournament.

UNI will then host Missouri, Minnesota and Utah from Sept. 11-12 in Cedar Falls prior to a home match against Iowa State on Sept. 16. A rematch with Illinois will take place during a tournament at Notre Dame prior to the start of conference play.

The schedule could end up being altered to do the COVID-19 pandemic.

