UNI volleyball players showcase their creative side

Making sure teammates enhance bonds has been at the top of the agenda after volleyball’s spring season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic following the first week of full on-court work. The Panthers were able to complete the strength and conditioning program that leads into skill development practices, but unable to get in any of the scrimmages that typically take place.

“One of the things we talk about is you have to control what you can,” Bobbi Petersen said. “There’s nothing we can do about this — so how are we going to work to get better under the circumstances that we have now, while also understanding that’s a lot of worse things happening out there.

“We really need to be cognizant of that and still find ways to be grateful for the opportunities that we have. I think our kids are doing a good job of just trying to make the best of each day and being creative in the things that they’re doing.”

Legislation is on hold within the NCAA that could allow volleyball teams to reunite prior to the start of the fall season. Under the current rules coaches aren’t allowed contact with players over the summer until a couple weeks prior to the first competition date.