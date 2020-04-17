UNI volleyball players showcase their creative side

CEDAR FALLS — Encouraged by her younger sisters, Jadyn and Payton, Baylee Petersen climbed onto the family’s roof and served a volleyball through the driveway basketball hoop.
That marked the first edition of what has become a trick shot Tuesday series on the University of Northern Iowa volleyball team’s social media accounts.
“It took a while, but it was worth it in the end,” said Petersen, a sophomore defensive specialist.
View this post on Instagram
Happy #TrickshotTuesday 😎 @baylee_petersen getting a little risky for the occasion!!
Another trick shot included Inga Rotto bumping and setting a ball before punting it over a field goal crossbar from long distance. Carly Spies followed by showing off her newfound juggling skills and back-setting a ball into a garbage can in her garage.
“Juggling is one thing she wanted to learn in quarantine, which is cool,” Baylee Petersen said. “Inga kicking it through the goal posts was impressive. I don’t know how long it took her to do that.”
Baylee’s mother, UNI volleyball head coach Bobbi Petersen, waits with anticipation for trick shot Tuesday videos to pop up.
“That has been so awesome,” the Panthers’ coach said. “The creativity, everybody keeps setting the bar higher and higher. One of the only ways to stay connected is through some of the social media, and I’ve been really proud of the way our kids have been creative with that.”
Making sure teammates enhance bonds has been at the top of the agenda after volleyball’s spring season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic following the first week of full on-court work. The Panthers were able to complete the strength and conditioning program that leads into skill development practices, but unable to get in any of the scrimmages that typically take place.
“One of the things we talk about is you have to control what you can,” Bobbi Petersen said. “There’s nothing we can do about this — so how are we going to work to get better under the circumstances that we have now, while also understanding that’s a lot of worse things happening out there.
“We really need to be cognizant of that and still find ways to be grateful for the opportunities that we have. I think our kids are doing a good job of just trying to make the best of each day and being creative in the things that they’re doing.”
Legislation is on hold within the NCAA that could allow volleyball teams to reunite prior to the start of the fall season. Under the current rules coaches aren’t allowed contact with players over the summer until a couple weeks prior to the first competition date.
“It’s just hard to speculate what’s going to happen,” Bobbi Petersen said. “I think not knowing is the hardest part for all of us and all of our student-athletes.”
The Panthers have been studying film clips of some of the all-time greats at their positions while also coordinating team workouts among themselves through Zoom. Questions have been set up for small group discussions to provide opportunities to foster relationships. Freshman Emily Holterhaus even came up with a series of lighthearted polls for team members to answer.
“Obviously the skill and the physical part is big, but just being able to stay connected I think is really important as you’re building that team chemistry, especially when we have six freshmen that haven’t been through a spring yet and don’t really know the things you usually develop this time of year,” Bobbi Petersen said. “I think our upperclassmen are doing a good job of working hard to make that consistency throughout each week.”
Middle hitter Kate Busswitz, outside hitter Jaydlin Seehase and defensive specialist Taylor Hedges complete a battle-tested trio of incoming seniors. The Panthers graduated a productive class in kills leader Karlie Taylor, setter Rachel Koop and libero Abbi Staack, while middles Kaylissa Arndorfer and Holterhaus made an immediate impact as true freshmen.
While Baylee Petersen credited the increased practice reps and more intensive positional training in the spring season as keys to development entering her sophomore year, she says this spring has helped create a sense of self-discipline that will be a valuable life skill.
“It’s a lot different than what we would be doing if we were back on campus,” Baylee Petersen said. “But I think it’s still a good opportunity to learn, especially now since we don’t have the structured practice times. I think learning to do your own thing at your own times and being able to push yourself on your own is a big key to the quarantine right now.”
Certainly, those are valuable words of advice that can extend well beyond a volleyball court.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!