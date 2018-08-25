LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Three matches into the 2018 season, and the unranked Northern Iowa volleyball team already has two marquee victories.
One night after knocking off 13th-ranked Creighton in a 3-0 sweep, the Panthers (2-1) out-lasted No. 5 Kentucky Saturday to close out the USC Tournament with its second victory over a Top-15 opponent.
UNI did it in dramatic fashion against the Wildcats, too. After losing the first game, 25-23, and then winning game two, 25-20, the Panthers were demolished by Kentucky in game three, 25-11.
With the momentum clearly on Kentucky’s side, UNI regrouped and dominated the final two games 25-17, 15-8. The Panthers hit .257 and .333 in the final two games, respectively, after hitting .000 in game three and watching Kentucky hit at a .448 clip.
Karlie Taylor hammered home 18 kills to lead the Panthers, while Jaydlin Seehase (14), Piper Thomas (13) and Kate Busswitz (12) also joined her in double figures.
Kendyl Sorge recorded 20 digs, while Busswitz topped all players with six total blocks. Rachel Koop had 51 assists and five kills.
Former Dike-New Hartford standout Brooke Morgan had 11 kills for Kentucky.
In UNI’s first match Saturday, USC kept the Panthers varied attack at bay as it held a 10-4 advantage in blocked shots in a 3-0 win.
The Trojans recorded 20 block assists as they held UNI to a .173 attack percentage while winning 27-25, 25-23, 25-20.
Taylor registered 17 kills to lead UNI. She also matched Sorge and Abbi Staack with 11 digs. Thomas had nine kills.
UNI returns home Wednesday to host Iowa State at 7 p.m. inside the McLeod Center.
