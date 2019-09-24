CEDAR FALLS — A versatile University of Northern Iowa volleyball team has embraced change entering the opening slate of Missouri Valley Conference matches this weekend in Cedar Falls.
UNI head coach Bobbi Petersen’s team implemented a three middle system in which her players completed different roles along multiple positions at the net this past weekend in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Panthers found success with straight-set wins over Saint Louis and Green Bay before testing No. 8 Marquette through the first three frames of a four-set setback.
“In any given rotation we can have somebody playing left (side), but the next time they come around they could be playing right or middle,” Petersen said, addressing the system change. “It just allows for a lot of flexibility with what you can do offensively. It allows you to do a lot of match-up blocking defensively.
“It’s a lot of fun, but you have to have the right personnel to do it. By the way we performed this weekend, I do think it’s a definite possibility for us to continue with it.”
Petersen continues to see growth out of newcomers to her rotation. True freshman Emily Holterhaus hit .400 or better in all three weekend matches, while Carly Spies came off the bench and recorded an efficient seven kills on 10 swings in a key stretch against Green Bay.
“This year we’re a lot deeper than we have been in terms of people that can come off the bench and have a significant impact,” Petersen said.
Looking forward, UNI will host Evansville (9-2) at 6 p.m. on Friday and Indiana State (3-7) at 5 p.m. on Saturday inside the McLeod Center.
Evansville defeated the Panthers in five sets toward the end of last season in Evansville, Ind., and returns the core of that group. The Aces feature a trio of international athletes who lead their attack.
Indiana State has completed a challenging non-conference slate. The Sycamores are more balanced offensively and traditionally have been known for strong serving and solid defense.
EARLY STARTS: The MVC has gone away from its traditional 7 p.m. volleyball weekend start times this season. Friday matches will take place at 6 p.m. and Saturday matches at 5 p.m.
Petersen is the lone coach who voted against the move, citing attendance concerns.
“The positives are you get to the places earlier and you get to get home earlier,” Petersen said. “There’s some student-athlete welfare things that I think is a real benefit. I just hope that our crowd is still willing to come out at 6 p.m. on a Friday and 5 p.m. on a Saturday.
“It’s definitely a trial and error this year and we’ll see how it works.”
