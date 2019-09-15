{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Northern Iowa capped off a four-match weekend with a 25-20, 25-15, 18-25, 25-22 victory over Austin Peay Sunday at the Missouri Invitational, finishing the tournament with a 2-2 record.

UNI beat Missouri-Kansas City and lost to Missouri and Boise State.

Sunday, for the first time in the 2019 season, the Panthers (4-7) had four players with double-digit kills -- Karlie Taylor (17), Emily Holterhaus (13), former Waterloo West star Kaylissa Arndorfer (12) and Inga Rotto (11).

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Rotto hit at a .526 clip, while Arndorfer posted a .435 attack percentage.  Rotto added seven block assists, which is a single-match high for UNI.  

Rachel Koop had 46 assists, while Baylee Petersen led the squad with 16 digs and three aces.

UNI will be next in action on Friday at the Marquette Invitational where the Panthers will face Saint Louis and then Wisconsin-Green Bay and Marquette on Saturday to close out their non-conference slate.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments