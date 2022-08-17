UNI volleyball looks to put recent struggles in review mirror

CEDAR FALLS – In the last 365 days very little has been talked about on what the Northern Iowa volleyball team missed at the conclusion of the 2021 regular-season.

Head coach Bobbi Petersen was very intentional about it.

Instead of dwelling on missing the Missouri Valley Conference tournament for the first time in program history, Petersen directed her focus on something more purposeful.

“Anytime something like that happens after you have had a tradition of that not happening, I don’t really think there needs to be a lot talk about it,” Petersen said Wednesday during the Panthers’ 2022 media day at the McLeod Center. “We talked about a lot of things that kind of talk around that because you have to understand why. Why did we not (make the postseason) so you want to get better at the things you felt were the reasons why that didn’t happen.

“So we talked about a lot about those things, and what are we doing to change things.”

That was a central talking point from the end of the 2021 season, and into the 2022 spring practices and on into UNI’s overseas trip to Croatia and Bosnia.

With five starters back, another group of players that were in and out of the rotation UNI is looking to put its 12-19 season, it’s second straight losing season, in its review mirror.

The Panthers were picked to finish sixth in the MVC in a league poll released Wednesday and to a every coach and player, sixth is not the expectation this fall.

“I would say the same thing whether we were picked first, last or sixth, it doesn’t matter. It is a preseason poll,” Petersen said. “I will tell you sixth is not our goal. Sixth is not our expectation. We are going to go and work hard and conference championship, I will just say that…conference championship is our expectation. That is what we will fighting for, that is what we will be preparing for as we head into the preseason matches.”

Leading the way are a pair of COVID-seniors in Inga Rotto and Carly Spies. Spies was a second team all-MVC pick last fall.

Also back are leading attacker Emily Holterhaus, setter Tayler Alden, and all-MVC freshmen team pick Kira Fallert. Additional, regular rotation players Kaylissa Arndorfer and Payton Ahrenstorff are back, while sophomores Olivia Tjernagel and Megan Witte played valuable sets in 2021.

Further boosting UNI’s roster are a returnee from injury and a transfer that will bolster the Panthers backline defense. Baylee Petersen returns after missing 2021 with an ACL injury, and twin sister Sydney Petersen transferred in from Texas after being a three-year starter at libero for the Longhorns.

The talent is there for UNI, but there is additional common dominators the Panthers feel will push them back to a program that made five consecutive NCAA tournament appearances from 2015 to 2019 before back-to-back losing seasons.

“It is a different feeling than in the past, just with this team,” Alden said. “We are super close. It is crazy how close we are and it shows on the court and in practices and you can tell we are all there for each other. That is exciting to be a part of.”

Both Petersen and Holterhaus talked extensively about holding teammate to higher standards and being able to call a teammate out who to remind them of the what is the standard. Holterhaus addressed what that means to this year’s squad.

“I think the importance of being able to hold ourselves accountable,” Holterhaus added. “I think that comes with trust. That is something we’ve talked a lot about with each other because if we can trust each other, hold each other accountable…kind of get on each other when it is needed and knowing that is out of love more than anything else will be really important.”

And for the first time in three years, UNI was able to hold spring practices prior to the European trip.

“You learn a lot during the spring,” Holterhaus said. “This was my classes’ first spring training. We just got better.”

“With this group they have been going at it and going hard ever since (the team began workouts on Aug. 9),” Petersen adds. “The amount of effort and energy and really intentional effort has been amazing.”

News and notes: Key returner sophomore defensive specialist Kaylee Donner has medically retired because of a long-term injury. Donner appeared in 48 sets last fall...UNI’s annual tournament with USC, Kentucky and Creighton will come to an end after an eight-year run. The final version of the event will take place in Omaha in the first week of September.