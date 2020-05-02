UNI volleyball completes 2020 recruiting class

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa volleyball team completed its 2020 recruiting class with the signing of Sugar Grove, Ill. Libero Sarah Konovodoff last week.

“We are extremely excited to add Sarah to our 2020 class,” Panther head coach Bobbi Petersen said in a statement. “Sarah comes from one of the top clubs in the country and has been able to compete at a very high level. She will not only add athleticism, but also speed and quickness to our libero/defensive specialist position.”

Konovodoff played at Rosary High School where she was a three-time all-conference performer and recorded 1,040 digs in her prep career.

She will be the fourth daughter of Andy and Mary Ann Konovodoff to played college volleyball.

Konovodoff’s oldest sister, Abby, was a setter at Fordham. Grace played setter at Robert Morris, and Martha, also a libero, will be a senior at Marquette this fall.

“She has good technique both in digging and serve receive and her agility will allow her to adapt to the college game quickly,” Petersen added. “She has great range, and reads at a high level and is a true competitor that gives her all each and every point.”