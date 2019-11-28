CEDAR FALLS — Patience is a virtue Kate Busswitz learned the hard way early into her University of Northern Iowa volleyball career.
The former Cedar Rapids Prairie standout possessed the athleticism, quickness and ability to attack at different tempos that Panther coach Bobbi Petersen was searching for at a middle-hitter position that has taken on large offensive workloads in her program.
Busswitz, the middle of three girls, also exhibited a high volleyball IQ for her age. Her mom, Kristin, was a former collegiate volleyball player at Minnesota State-Mankato, and her high school assistant coach, Ashten Stelken, was a former all-conference middle at UNI.
“Kate could have came in and played other years,” Petersen said.
Yet, with eventual first-team all-conference middle Kayla Haneline entering her senior season and future Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year Piper Thomas emerging at the position, Busswitz took a redshirt season to develop.
“I figured out pretty quick that I was going to be taking that redshirt,” said Busswitz, who chose UNI over Iowa State. “That first year was on me to get everything I could out of practice and have four solid years ahead of me after that.”
Busswitz put together a strong spring and summer of training and was poised for her turn in the rotation the following fall before an untimely injury derailed that plan. She went down with a fractured ankle during the season-opening Purple and Gold scrimmage.
“She’s a fighter,” recalled teammate Karlie Taylor, who entered in the same recruiting class as Busswitz. “She never gave up her hope to come back during the season. As soon as the injury happened, she wanted to get back as soon as possible.”
Busswitz spent six weeks wheeling herself around in a scooter with her foot unable to touch the ground.
“Early on in the rehab, it was really hard for her,” Petersen said. “I think she had moments of struggling because at first we didn’t know how bad it was.”
Not only did Busswitz return to workouts by the end of the regular season, she was thrown into the fire within the rotation during that year’s MVC and NCAA Tournament matches.
“I remember coming in after six weeks and working one-on-one with (setter Rachel) Koop and not being able to jump,” Busswitz recalls. “My vertical was like a centimeter and I just broke down in tears. She was there to support me, so it was a journey.”
Busswitz spent two weeks working to get her strength back before competing in her first collegiate matches that 2017 postseason.
“Here I was basically a freshman, seeing my first minutes on the court, it was a little nervewracking,” she recalled. “It put some meaning on that year of waiting and then having to wait more. It made me sit back and realize what was it being on the court that I wanted so bad. It wasn’t just being on the court, it was about being on the court and making an impact.”
Working in the starting middle rotation with Thomas, Busswitz was a difference-maker last season, averaging 2.14 kills on .263 hitting and finishing with 66 blocks.
Just as she was settling into her role as a middle, another curveball was thrown Busswitz’s direction this fall. An injury to key outside hitter Jaydlin Seehase meant Petersen had to get creative to find options to complement Taylor on the left side.
While Busswitz cross-trained with some outside hitting reps over the spring, she had never played the position during an official match. She had to adapt to tooling blocks, tipping shots and receiving out of system feeds.
“She was extremely receptive,” Petersen said, addressing the added responsibility. “She just wanted to be able to train more out there. Ultimately, she wants to help the team.”
Busswitz typically spends each match in at least two rotations in the middle and one on the outside, with her role varying depending on the opposition. While there are moments when the coaching staff will direct Busswitz to run a play from the middle or outside, Koop is often making the calls from her setter position.
Busswitz currently ranks second to Taylor on the team with an average of 2.90 kills per set to go with 69 blocks. Freshmen Kaylissa Arndorfer and Emily Holterhaus and sophomore Inga Rotto have also handled multiple front row roles for a UNI team won the MVC regular season outright for the first time since 2011.
“She’s handled it great,” Taylor said. “She took it like she’s been playing outside her whole life. She looks experienced and I think she’s done an amazing job.”
Transitioning from fast-paced instinctual swings in the middle to reading blockers on the outside, Busswitz credits Koop’s leadership and communication from her back row teammates as a key to success.
“I’m still developing now,” Busswitz admits. “I still don’t know exactly what I’m doing out there if we’re being honest.”
Embracing the duties of an outside hitter, Busswitz is still a middle at heart. She continues the program’s position-specific traditions and even received a pep talk from former UNI middle and current professional volleyball player Krista DeGeest prior to the start of the season.
“There’s little things — even down to the way that we tape our fingers — that middles have been doing here for years,” Busswitz said. “It’s something special.”
